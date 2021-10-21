How to Watch Broncos at Browns

Two teams on losing streaks look to get back into a rhythm before it's too late in the season.

The Denver Broncos (3-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-3), and both teams are coming off very disappointing losses.

In the lead up to this season both of these teams were trendy picks to make the playoffs as “surprise” contenders, and they have shown flashes of that at times while looking disjointed in others. Of course, this might be the definition of a “surprise” team.

How to Watch Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

It's easy to point fingers at Baker Mayfield, but he can make big plays like this monster Hail Mary last week:

In their last three games (0-3), the Broncos have been outscored by 34 points and struggled to put points on the board.

Defensively they have looked solid. Not great or terrible, but their first three games and last three games have been total opposites.

Starting 3-0, the Broncos were crushing teams 25.3 to 8.6, but that was against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets. Once the competition got stronger, against the Ravens, Steelers and Raiders, they went 0-3 and got handled pretty well.

Much like the Broncos, the Browns racked up wins against below-average teams. They won three in a row against the Texans, Bears and Vikings. All three are limping today or were struggling when the Browns came to play. All of their losses came to better teams. The Chiefs beat them in a shootout, same for the Chargers. The Cardinals blew them out.

For as talented as the Browns are on paper, the reality is they struggle against established quarterbacks and top flight offenses. Neither will be on the field today.

