How to Watch Broncos at Cowboys

On Sunday afternoon the Dallas Cowboys will host the Denver Broncos in the return of Dak Prescott.

In their season opener, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, they’ve won six consecutive games and are at the top of the NFC East.

They’ll be at home today against the Denver Broncos, who started the season 3-0 but have lost four of their last five games.

How to Watch Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 1:00p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott strained his calf on a game-winning throw in overtime during a Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots. They had a bye in Week 7, followed by Prescott missing last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

He’ll be back today against the Broncos with the chance to improve upon his MVP resume. Prescott is fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game (302.2) and has the league's best completion rate at 73.1% thus far. If he can lead Dallas to a win today, it will only increase its cushion atop its struggling division.

Denver has really cooled off after its hot start to this season, but is still a very competitive team. It starts with the Broncos defense that’s solid at stopping both the passing game and the ground game. The Broncos did trade their superstar pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week, but the defense should still be solid going forward.

Offensively, they’ve got quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at the helm and a split backfield of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams that provides a solid rushing attack. They’ll face a Cowboys defense that’s been really good at times this season, but does show signs of inconsistency.

The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a defense led by Trevon Diggs, who has a league-high seven interceptions this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.