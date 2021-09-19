September 19, 2021
How to Watch Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Broncos look to begin their season 2-0 as they face the rebuilding Jaguars in Jacksonville.
Author:

After a win against the Giants at the Meadowlands in the first week of the season, the Broncos are back on the road and looking for a 2-0 start as they face the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

How to Watch Broncos at Jaguars:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WRDW-Augusta, GA)

Live stream the Broncos at Jaguars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Teddy Bridgewater looked sharp in his first regular-season game with Denver, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Melvin Gordon III helped him out on the ground, rushing for 101 yards and one touchdown. The balance boosted an offense that has struggled in recent seasons.

PLAYER/INJURY UPDATES

Broncos declared G Graham Glasgow, DL McTelvin Agim, TE Andrew Beck, S Jamar Johnson, T Cam Fleming, RB Nate McCrary, and CB Kary Vincent Jr. inactive for Week 2 against the Jaguars. 

The Jaguars, with new head coach Urban Meyer and top pick Trevor Lawrence, struggled in their season-opening loss to the Texans.

Lawrence threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions.

The Broncos will look to secure wins early in their schedule against the Jaguars this week and the Jets next week before their schedule ramps up with games against the Ravens and Steelers in back-to-back weeks.

The Jaguars could be in for a long year, as seven of their next nine games are against teams that either made the playoffs last year or just missed out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WRDW-Augusta, GA)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

