How to Watch Broncos at Chiefs

On Sunday night, the Broncos and Chiefs are set for an AFC West showdown in Kansas City.

On Sunday night, NFL fans will be treated to a huge AFC West rivalry matchup. That game features the Broncos heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

How to Watch Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KMTR-Eugene OR)

Live stream the Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of this matchup, the Broncos have struggled with consistency. They hold a 6-5 record coming into this game and are still in the postseason mix. A win over the Chiefs would be a big step towards the playoffs.

On the other side of the field, the Chiefs have struggled at times this season as well. But they are 7-4 coming into this game and have been playing much better football as of late. Patrick Mahomes and company will look to take another step towards winning the AFC West with a victory Sunday night

Make sure to tune in to see these two teams go at it. They are big-time division rivals, which makes this even more entertaining to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.