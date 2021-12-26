How to Watch Broncos at Raiders

The Broncos and Raiders both look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they battle in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos head to Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon to take on the division-rival Raiders after losing a tough 15-10 game to the Bengals last Sunday. The loss dropped Denver back to .500 at 7-7 and has the team in a four way tie a game back of the last playoff spot.

How to Watch Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KXLF - Butte-Bozeman)

The Broncos have been trying to find some consistency as they end the year. Denver has alternated wins and losses over its last six games.

Sunday that starts with a rematch of an earlier season loss to the Raiders. The Broncos lost to Las Vegas 34-24 back in Week 6.

The Raiders will look to make it a season sweep Sunday and pick up their second straight win after they beat the Browns on a last-second field goal Monday night.

The win against Cleveland was just Las Vegas's second in its last seven games and snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Raiders started the year 5-2, but they have struggled since their bye in Week 8. The Raiders still have a shot at making the playoffs, but it won't be easy. They will play the Colts and Chargers in their last two games of the season.

Both teams desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, which should make for a great game Sunday afternoon.

