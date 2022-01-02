How to Watch Broncos at Chargers

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With both teams clinging to playoff spots after two-game losing streaks, AFC West opponents meet on Sunday with the Chargers hosting the Broncos.
    The AFC wild card picture has been tight all season, but teams are starting to drop out of the pack. There will be major playoff implications Sunday for the Broncos and Chargers, who face off in an AFC West matchup in Los Angeles.

    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Entering Sunday, the Chargers hold the ninth spot in the AFC standings at 8-7, while Denver is 13th at 7-8. However, with 8-7 Miami currently holding the seventh and final playoff spot, a win for either team would keep them squarely in the hunt.

    Denver's struggles haven't been due to lack of defense. The Broncos have allowed 17 or fewer points in three straight games and four of their last five.

    That defense will test rookie of the year Justin Herbert, who is having another strong season. The Los Angeles quarterback has already surpassed his 2020 totals and currently has 4,394 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, along with a 67.1 completion percentage.

    The Broncos came away with a 28-13 win when the division foes met for the first time in Week 12. Denver sacked Herbert three times in that game and rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II picked him off twice. 

    Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    4:05
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
