How to Watch Broncos at Giants

Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos head to New Jersey to face Saquon Barkley and the Giants in the season opener for both teams.

Teddy Bridgewater won the preseason quarterback competition in Denver against 2020 starter Drew Lock. The Broncos will look to carry momentum from a 3-0 preseason into their season opener against the Giants.

New York dropped all three of its preseason games, losing to the Jets, Browns and Patriots.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Giants finished second-worst in the NFL in yards per game last season at 299.6, only better than the Jets. They missed superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in both 2018 and 2019 but missed almost all of 2020 after tearing his ACL in the second week of the season.

Barkley will be back for New York's season opener, and the Giants added wide receiver Kenny Golladay from Detroit to further bolster their offense.

New York's defense defense ranked 12th in the NFL in yards allowed per game last season.

The Broncos' offense finishing 20th in yards per game at 335 yards, but they will aim for better behind Bridgewater and second-round draft pick Javonte Williams. Williams ran for 1,140 yards at North Carolina in 2020.

Both the Broncos and the Giants will look to improve on their rough 2020 seasons starting with Sunday's season opener in New York.

Regional restrictions may apply.