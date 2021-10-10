The Denver Broncos (3-1) head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (1-3) on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos were one of those teams that surprised everyone when they started their season with three straight wins. They beat the Giants, the Jaguars, before losing their first game to the Ravens 23-7 last week.

The Steelers are the exact opposite. No one saw them starting the season this bad. They beat the Bills in Week 1 and then it went downhill from there. They lost three straight to the Ravens, Packers and the division rival Bengals.

How to Watch: Broncos vs. Steelers

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Steelers defense is nowhere near where it was last year. This year they rank outside of the top-10 in almost every defensive category. They are No. 24 in interceptions, No. 19 in sacks, No. 16 in total yards against, and No. 13 in points scored against.

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense has been looking stellar. They rank No. 4 in total yards against, No. 2 in total points against, No. 9 in sacks and No. 7 in interceptions. While they have played inferior teams, their defense is still taking the ball away from opposing offenses at a high rate.

