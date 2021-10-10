    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Denver Broncos (3-1) head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (1-3) on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Broncos were one of those teams that surprised everyone when they started their season with three straight wins. They beat the Giants, the Jaguars, before losing their first game to the Ravens 23-7 last week.

    The Steelers are the exact opposite. No one saw them starting the season this bad. They beat the Bills in Week 1 and then it went downhill from there. They lost three straight to the Ravens, Packers and the division rival Bengals.

    How to Watch: Broncos vs. Steelers

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Steelers defense is nowhere near where it was last year. This year they rank outside of the top-10 in almost every defensive category. They are No. 24 in interceptions, No. 19 in sacks, No. 16 in total yards against, and No. 13 in points scored against.

    Meanwhile, the Broncos defense has been looking stellar. They rank No. 4 in total yards against, No. 2 in total points against, No. 9 in sacks and No. 7 in interceptions. While they have played inferior teams, their defense is still taking the ball away from opposing offenses at a high rate.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16518846 (1)
