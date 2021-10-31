Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (3-4) will attempt to stop their four-game losing streak October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Washington Football Team (2-5), who have lost three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Betting Information for Denver vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Broncos
-4
44
Denver and Washington Stats
- The Broncos score 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).
- The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (406.0).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).
- The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.
- The Football Team collect 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (323.4).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Broncos Impact Players
- This season Teddy Bridgewater has 1,701 passing yards (243.0 yards per game) while going 162-for-231 (70.1%) and tossing 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Melvin Gordon III has run for a team-leading 350 yards (50.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 133 receiving yards on 15 catches and one touchdown.
- Courtland Sutton has 38 catches (on 58 targets) and leads the team with 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Von Miller has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
- This season Kenny Young has totaled 46 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Kareem Jackson leads the team with one interception and has added 43 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.
Broncos Injuries: Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Concussion), Jeremiah Attaochu: Questionable (Quadricep), Diontae Spencer: Out (Shoulder), Tim Patrick: Questionable (Hamstring), Andrew Beck: Out (Hamstring), Jake Butt: Questionable (Hamstring)
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 1,658 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (236.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 35 carries for 222 yards and one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has racked up a team-best 408 rushing yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He has tacked on 14 receptions for 124 yards and one TD.
- Terry McLaurin has grabbed 40 passes for a team best 550 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 78.6 yards per game.
- Jonathan Allen has registered a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 64 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Washington Injuries: No Injuries Listed
How To Watch
