Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (3-4) will attempt to stop their four-game losing streak October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Washington Football Team (2-5), who have lost three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Washington

    Betting Information for Denver vs. Washington

    Broncos vs Football Team Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Broncos

    -4

    44

    Denver and Washington Stats

    • The Broncos score 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).
    • The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (406.0).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).
    • The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.
    • The Football Team collect 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (323.4).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Broncos Impact Players

    • This season Teddy Bridgewater has 1,701 passing yards (243.0 yards per game) while going 162-for-231 (70.1%) and tossing 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Melvin Gordon III has run for a team-leading 350 yards (50.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 133 receiving yards on 15 catches and one touchdown.
    • Courtland Sutton has 38 catches (on 58 targets) and leads the team with 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Von Miller has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
    • This season Kenny Young has totaled 46 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Kareem Jackson leads the team with one interception and has added 43 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Broncos Injuries: Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Concussion), Jeremiah Attaochu: Questionable (Quadricep), Diontae Spencer: Out (Shoulder), Tim Patrick: Questionable (Hamstring), Andrew Beck: Out (Hamstring), Jake Butt: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 1,658 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (236.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 35 carries for 222 yards and one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has racked up a team-best 408 rushing yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He has tacked on 14 receptions for 124 yards and one TD.
    • Terry McLaurin has grabbed 40 passes for a team best 550 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 78.6 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Allen has registered a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 64 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Washington Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15081929
    NHRA Drag Racing

    How to Watch Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17063619
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Devils

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    PWBA Bowling

    How to Watch PWBA Bowling, Tour Championship

    1 minute ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

    36 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls an audible at the line in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy