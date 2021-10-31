Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-4) will attempt to stop their four-game losing streak October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Washington Football Team (2-5), who have lost three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Betting Information for Denver vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -4 44

Denver and Washington Stats

The Broncos score 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).

The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (406.0).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).

The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.

The Football Team collect 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (323.4).

The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Broncos Impact Players

This season Teddy Bridgewater has 1,701 passing yards (243.0 yards per game) while going 162-for-231 (70.1%) and tossing 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Melvin Gordon III has run for a team-leading 350 yards (50.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 133 receiving yards on 15 catches and one touchdown.

Courtland Sutton has 38 catches (on 58 targets) and leads the team with 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Von Miller has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

This season Kenny Young has totaled 46 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.

This season Kareem Jackson leads the team with one interception and has added 43 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

Broncos Injuries: Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Concussion), Jeremiah Attaochu: Questionable (Quadricep), Diontae Spencer: Out (Shoulder), Tim Patrick: Questionable (Hamstring), Andrew Beck: Out (Hamstring), Jake Butt: Questionable (Hamstring)

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 1,658 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (236.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 35 carries for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has racked up a team-best 408 rushing yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He has tacked on 14 receptions for 124 yards and one TD.

Terry McLaurin has grabbed 40 passes for a team best 550 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 78.6 yards per game.

Jonathan Allen has registered a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 64 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Washington Injuries: No Injuries Listed

