The Detroit Lions (1-11-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) at Ford Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ford Field

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -12.5 47

Arizona and Detroit Stats

The Cardinals average 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Lions allow.

The Cardinals collect just 4.4 fewer yards per game (374.8), than the Lions allow per outing (379.2).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (14).

The Lions score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19.5).

The Lions collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals give up (321.6).

This season the Lions have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Cardinals Impact Players

This year Kyler Murray has 2,782 passing yards (214.0 yards per game) while going 229-for-320 (71.6%) and throwing 19 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has added 267 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 20.5 yards per game.

James Conner has rushed for a team-leading 661 yards (50.8 YPG) and picked up 14 touchdowns. He also averages 23.3 receiving yards, hauling in 29 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has 53 catches (70 targets) and paces his team with 718 receiving yards (55.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jordan Hicks has racked up 102 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Byron Murphy has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 48 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Phillips: Out (Hamstring), Zane Gonzalez: Out (Back), Lamont Gaillard: Out (Not Injury Related), Chase Edmonds: Questionable (Ankle), Kylie Fitts: Out (Hamstring), Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Hamstring), Jalen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Justin Pugh: Questionable (Calf)

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 2,791 passing yards (214.7 per game) with a 66.2% completion percentage (290-for-438), throwing for 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (42.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has reeled in 57 passes for a team best 511 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 39.3 yards per game.

Charles Harris has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Alex Anzalone has collected 78 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with five interceptions and has added 52 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Lions Injuries: Frank Ragnow: Questionable (Throat), Darryl Roberts: Out (Hip), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), John Penisini: Questionable (Shoulder), Tyrell Crosby: Out (Ankle), Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Rib), Da'Shawn Hand: Out (Ankle)

