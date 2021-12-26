How to Watch Lions at Falcons

The Lions look to continue winning as they travel to Atlanta to take on the 6-8 Falcons.

The Lions are the worst team in the NFL and on pace for the No. 1 draft pick. They are 2-11-1 on the season with a net point differential of -123. They did manage to get their second win last week against one of the league's best, the Cardinals.

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Falcons aren't last in their division, but they aren't playing for a playoff position either. They fall somewhere in the middle. They are 6-8 this season with a point differential of -126.

Atlanta lost last week against the 49ers.

Detroit ranks No. 28 in the NFL in points per game while Atlanta ranks No. 26. Detroit ranks No. 23 in yards per game while Atlanta ranks No. 27. Atlanta has the second-worst defense in the league, ranking No. 31 in points allowed per game compared to Detroit's No. 26.

Atlanta is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -6. Its money line is -250 while Detroit's is +200. The Over/Under projected points in this game is 42 points.

