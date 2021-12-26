Skip to main content
    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Lions

    Atlanta and Detroit Stats

    • The Falcons average 18.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (26.1).
    • The Falcons average 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions allow per outing (380.5).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).
    • This year the Lions score 10 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons surrender (27.4).
    • The Lions collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (366.9).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has thrown for 3,340 yards (324-for-480), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (238.6 YPG).
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-high 565 yards (40.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 48 passes for 524 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has reeled in 58 passes for a team-high 847 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 60.5 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 27 tackles.
    • This season Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 152 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 15 tackles and three passes defended 14 this season.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyeler Davison

    DT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Deion Jones

    FB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tajae Sharpe

    WR

    Foot

    Doubtful

    Lee Smith

    TE

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cordarrelle Patterson

    RB

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chris Lindstrom

    OG

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Avery Williams

    CB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (39.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • This season Amon-Ra St. Brown has 65 catches and leads the team with 601 yards (42.9 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 58 tackles.
    • Tracy Walker's 77 tackles, three TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season AJ Parker leads the team with one interception and has added 41 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    LB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Josh Reynolds

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Kalif Raymond

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jonah Jackson

    OG

    Back

    Questionable

    Michael Brockers

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Josh Woods

    LB

    Neck

    Out

    Julian Okwara

    OLB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 30-17

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Panthers

    W 29-21

    Away

    12/19/2021

    49ers

    L 31-13

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Bills

    -

    Away

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    W 29-27

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Denver

    L 38-10

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona

    W 30-12

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
