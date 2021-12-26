How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta and Detroit Stats
- The Falcons average 18.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (26.1).
- The Falcons average 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions allow per outing (380.5).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).
- This year the Lions score 10 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons surrender (27.4).
- The Lions collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (366.9).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has thrown for 3,340 yards (324-for-480), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (238.6 YPG).
- Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-high 565 yards (40.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 48 passes for 524 yards and five touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has reeled in 58 passes for a team-high 847 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 60.5 receiving yards per game.
- This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 27 tackles.
- This season Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 152 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 15 tackles and three passes defended 14 this season.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyeler Davison
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Deion Jones
FB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tajae Sharpe
WR
Foot
Doubtful
Lee Smith
TE
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Lindstrom
OG
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Avery Williams
CB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (39.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- This season Amon-Ra St. Brown has 65 catches and leads the team with 601 yards (42.9 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 58 tackles.
- Tracy Walker's 77 tackles, three TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season AJ Parker leads the team with one interception and has added 41 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
D'Andre Swift
RB
Shoulder
Questionable
Josh Reynolds
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Kalif Raymond
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Jonah Jackson
OG
Back
Questionable
Michael Brockers
DE
Knee
Questionable
Josh Woods
LB
Neck
Out
Julian Okwara
OLB
Ankle
Questionable
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Buccaneers
L 30-17
Home
12/12/2021
Panthers
W 29-21
Away
12/19/2021
49ers
L 31-13
Away
12/26/2021
Lions
-
Home
1/2/2022
Bills
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Minnesota
W 29-27
Home
12/12/2021
Denver
L 38-10
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona
W 30-12
Home
12/26/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
1/2/2022
Seattle
-
Away
