December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta and Detroit Stats

The Falcons average 18.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (26.1).

The Falcons average 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions allow per outing (380.5).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).

This year the Lions score 10 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons surrender (27.4).

The Lions collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (366.9).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has thrown for 3,340 yards (324-for-480), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (238.6 YPG).

Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-high 565 yards (40.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 48 passes for 524 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has reeled in 58 passes for a team-high 847 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 60.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 27 tackles.

This season Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 152 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 15 tackles and three passes defended 14 this season.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyeler Davison DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Deion Jones FB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tajae Sharpe WR Foot Doubtful Lee Smith TE Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cordarrelle Patterson RB Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Lindstrom OG Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Avery Williams CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (39.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

This season Amon-Ra St. Brown has 65 catches and leads the team with 601 yards (42.9 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 58 tackles.

Tracy Walker's 77 tackles, three TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season AJ Parker leads the team with one interception and has added 41 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Shoulder Questionable Josh Reynolds WR Thigh Questionable Kalif Raymond WR Shoulder Questionable Jonah Jackson OG Back Questionable Michael Brockers DE Knee Questionable Josh Woods LB Neck Out Julian Okwara OLB Ankle Questionable

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Buccaneers L 30-17 Home 12/12/2021 Panthers W 29-21 Away 12/19/2021 49ers L 31-13 Away 12/26/2021 Lions - Home 1/2/2022 Bills - Away

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Minnesota W 29-27 Home 12/12/2021 Denver L 38-10 Away 12/19/2021 Arizona W 30-12 Home 12/26/2021 Atlanta - Away 1/2/2022 Seattle - Away

Regional restrictions apply.