September 24, 2021
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Randy Moss talks with Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Cent02 7hmlz1hmeoi1cqfe8etz Original

The Detroit Lions (0-2) match up against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Ravens

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Detroit

Ravens vs Lions Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ravens

-8

50

Baltimore and Detroit Stats

  • The Ravens averaged 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions gave up (32.4) last season.
  • The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions allowed per contest.
  • The Ravens turned the ball over 18 times last year, six more turnovers than the Lions forced (12).
  • The Lions racked up 23.6 points per game last season, 4.7 more than the Ravens allowed (18.9).
  • The Lions racked up 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per contest (329.8) last year.
  • The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.

Ravens Impact Players

  • Lamar Jackson collected 2,757 passing yards (183.8 per game) with a 64.4% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also led his team with 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries and seven touchdowns.
  • Last season Marquise Brown was targeted 100 times and notched 58 catches for 769 yards with eight touchdowns.
  • Last season, Justin Houston totaled 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Patrick Queen collected 105 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
  • Tyus Bowser intercepted three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last season.

Ravens Injuries: Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), D.J. Fluker: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Madubuike: Questionable (Knee), Chris Moore: Questionable (Finger), Tavon Young: Out (Knee)

Lions Impact Players

  • Last year Jared Goff totaled 3,952 passing yards (247.0 per game) while going 370-for-552 (67%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
  • D'Andre Swift picked up a team-high 521 rushing yards (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also led them in receiving yards, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs.
  • T.J. Hockenson grabbed 67 passes for 723 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 45.2 yards per game.
  • Romeo Okwara boasted an impressive stat line of 10.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
  • Jamie Collins Sr.'s 2020 campaign saw him total 101 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.
  • Last season Dean Marlowe reeled in two interceptions and added 16 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Lions Injuries: C.J. Moore: Questionable (Calf), Kenny Golladay: Questionable (Hamstring), Hunter Bryant: Out (Hamstring), Desmond Trufant: Doubtful (Hamstring), Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Questionable (Foot)

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
