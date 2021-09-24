The Detroit Lions (0-2) match up against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Ford Field
Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ravens
-8
50
Baltimore and Detroit Stats
- The Ravens averaged 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions gave up (32.4) last season.
- The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions allowed per contest.
- The Ravens turned the ball over 18 times last year, six more turnovers than the Lions forced (12).
- The Lions racked up 23.6 points per game last season, 4.7 more than the Ravens allowed (18.9).
- The Lions racked up 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per contest (329.8) last year.
- The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson collected 2,757 passing yards (183.8 per game) with a 64.4% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also led his team with 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries and seven touchdowns.
- Last season Marquise Brown was targeted 100 times and notched 58 catches for 769 yards with eight touchdowns.
- Last season, Justin Houston totaled 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Patrick Queen collected 105 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
- Tyus Bowser intercepted three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last season.
Ravens Injuries: Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), D.J. Fluker: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Madubuike: Questionable (Knee), Chris Moore: Questionable (Finger), Tavon Young: Out (Knee)
Lions Impact Players
- Last year Jared Goff totaled 3,952 passing yards (247.0 per game) while going 370-for-552 (67%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift picked up a team-high 521 rushing yards (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also led them in receiving yards, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs.
- T.J. Hockenson grabbed 67 passes for 723 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 45.2 yards per game.
- Romeo Okwara boasted an impressive stat line of 10.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Jamie Collins Sr.'s 2020 campaign saw him total 101 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.
- Last season Dean Marlowe reeled in two interceptions and added 16 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
Lions Injuries: C.J. Moore: Questionable (Calf), Kenny Golladay: Questionable (Hamstring), Hunter Bryant: Out (Hamstring), Desmond Trufant: Doubtful (Hamstring), Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Questionable (Foot)
