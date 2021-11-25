Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears (3-7), losers of five games in a row, visit the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), who have lost 10 straight, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Ford Field. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lions vs. Bears

    Betting Information for Chicago vs. Detroit

    Bears vs Lions Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bears

    -3

    41

    Chicago and Detroit Stats

    • The Bears average 16.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (27.3).
    • The Bears collect 287.9 yards per game, 88.8 fewer yards than the 376.7 the Lions allow per contest.
    • The Bears have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (12) this season.
    • This year the Lions put up 8.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Bears allow (24.0).
    • The Lions rack up 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears allow (343.9).
    • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has collected 1,361 passing yards (136.1 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards (and two touchdowns), averaging 31.1 per game.
    • David Montgomery has run for a team-leading 430 yards (43.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has 41 catches (75 targets) and paces his team with 571 receiving yards (57.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • Robert Quinn has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 10.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
    • This season Roquan Smith has collected 110 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • DeAndre Houston-Carson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 39 tackles and four passes defended 10 this season.

    Bears Injuries: Akiem Hicks: Questionable (Hamstring), Charles Leno Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Buster Skrine: Questionable (Ankle), Nick Foles: Doubtful (Hip), Rashaad Coward: Questionable (Ankle), Sherrick McManis: Questionable (Hand)

    Lions Impact Players

    • This campaign, Jared Goff has recorded 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) while completing 220 of 333 passes (66.1%), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • D'Andre Swift has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (55.5 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 53 passes for a team-high 420 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 73 times and has 54 catches, leading his team with 499 yards (49.9 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season Charles Harris leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone's 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 10 this season.

    Lions Injuries: D'Andre Swift: Questionable (Concussion), Austin Bryant: Out (Thigh), Amani Oruwariye: Questionable (Back), Da'Shawn Hand: Out (Groin), Danny Amendola: Out (Hip), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Reggie Ragland: Questionable (Ankle), Jeff Okudah: Out (Shoulder), Mike Ford: Out (Concussion)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. West Ham United

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Midtjylland vs. Braga

    just now
    USATSI_12762405
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

    just now
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille

    just now
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic

    just now
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets

    just now
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio

    just now
    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears at Lions

    just now
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy