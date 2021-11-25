Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (3-7), losers of five games in a row, visit the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), who have lost 10 straight, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Ford Field. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Ford Field

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Bears -3 41

Chicago and Detroit Stats

The Bears average 16.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (27.3).

The Bears collect 287.9 yards per game, 88.8 fewer yards than the 376.7 the Lions allow per contest.

The Bears have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (12) this season.

This year the Lions put up 8.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Bears allow (24.0).

The Lions rack up 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears allow (343.9).

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has collected 1,361 passing yards (136.1 per game) while connecting on 115 of 198 passes (58.1%), with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards (and two touchdowns), averaging 31.1 per game.

David Montgomery has run for a team-leading 430 yards (43.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has 41 catches (75 targets) and paces his team with 571 receiving yards (57.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Robert Quinn has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 10.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

This season Roquan Smith has collected 110 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

DeAndre Houston-Carson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 39 tackles and four passes defended 10 this season.

Bears Injuries: Akiem Hicks: Questionable (Hamstring), Charles Leno Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Buster Skrine: Questionable (Ankle), Nick Foles: Doubtful (Hip), Rashaad Coward: Questionable (Ankle), Sherrick McManis: Questionable (Hand)

Lions Impact Players

This campaign, Jared Goff has recorded 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) while completing 220 of 333 passes (66.1%), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (55.5 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 53 passes for a team-high 420 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 73 times and has 54 catches, leading his team with 499 yards (49.9 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

This season Charles Harris leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Alex Anzalone's 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 10 this season.

Lions Injuries: D'Andre Swift: Questionable (Concussion), Austin Bryant: Out (Thigh), Amani Oruwariye: Questionable (Back), Da'Shawn Hand: Out (Groin), Danny Amendola: Out (Hip), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Reggie Ragland: Questionable (Ankle), Jeff Okudah: Out (Shoulder), Mike Ford: Out (Concussion)

