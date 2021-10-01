The Detroit Lions (0-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field and will attempt to break a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Chicago and Detroit Stats
- The Bears put up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions surrender (31.7).
- The Bears rack up 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Lions allow per contest.
- This year, the Bears have three turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).
- This season the Lions average 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears give up (25.7).
- The Lions rack up only 2.3 more yards per game (353.0) than the Bears give up (350.7).
- This year the Lions have three turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (4).
Bears Impact Players
- David Montgomery has rushed for a team-best 203 yards (67.7 per game) and tallied one touchdown. He also averages 16.3 receiving yards, catching six passes for 49 yards.
- Darnell Mooney has 12 receptions for a team-high 101 yards (33.7 per game).
- Robert Quinn has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and six tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Eddie Goldman
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jimmy Graham
TE
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Xavier Crawford
DB
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andy Dalton
QB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Khalil Mack
LB
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jesse James
TE
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tashaun Gipson
DB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Fields
QB
Right thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Darnell Mooney
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) and a 69.9% completion percentage, throwing five touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 64 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 21.3 yards per game.
- D'Andre Swift has racked up a team-high 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on 19 catches for 166 yards, also tops on the team, with one receiving touchdown.
- T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 21 times and has 18 catches, leading his team with 173 yards (57.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and five tackles.
- Will Harris' 19 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high one interception and has tacked on five tackles and two passes defended three this season.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
D'Andre Swift
RB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Romeo Okwara
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Michael Brockers
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Trey Flowers
OLB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Rams
L 34-14
Away
9/19/2021
Bengals
W 20-17
Home
9/26/2021
Browns
L 26-6
Away
10/3/2021
Lions
-
Home
10/10/2021
Raiders
-
Away
10/17/2021
Packers
-
Home
10/24/2021
Buccaneers
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
San Francisco
L 41-33
Home
9/20/2021
Green Bay
L 35-17
Away
9/26/2021
Baltimore
L 19-17
Home
10/3/2021
Chicago
-
Away
10/10/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
10/17/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
10/24/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
