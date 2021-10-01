October 1, 2021
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) gets tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field and will attempt to break a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Lions

Chicago and Detroit Stats

  • The Bears put up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions surrender (31.7).
  • The Bears rack up 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Lions allow per contest.
  • This year, the Bears have three turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).
  • This season the Lions average 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears give up (25.7).
  • The Lions rack up only 2.3 more yards per game (353.0) than the Bears give up (350.7).
  • This year the Lions have three turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (4).

Bears Impact Players

  • David Montgomery has rushed for a team-best 203 yards (67.7 per game) and tallied one touchdown. He also averages 16.3 receiving yards, catching six passes for 49 yards.
  • Darnell Mooney has 12 receptions for a team-high 101 yards (33.7 per game).
  • Robert Quinn has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and six tackles.
  • Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Eddie Goldman

DT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Jimmy Graham

TE

Not injury related

Full Participation In Practice

Xavier Crawford

DB

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

Andy Dalton

QB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Khalil Mack

LB

Foot

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jesse James

TE

Personal

Did Not Participate In Practice

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

LB

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tashaun Gipson

DB

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Justin Fields

QB

Right thumb

Full Participation In Practice

Darnell Mooney

WR

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

  • Jared Goff has 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) and a 69.9% completion percentage, throwing five touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 64 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 21.3 yards per game.
  • D'Andre Swift has racked up a team-high 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on 19 catches for 166 yards, also tops on the team, with one receiving touchdown.
  • T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 21 times and has 18 catches, leading his team with 173 yards (57.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
  • Charles Harris has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and five tackles.
  • Will Harris' 19 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.
  • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high one interception and has tacked on five tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Lions Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

D'Andre Swift

RB

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Romeo Okwara

OLB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Michael Brockers

DE

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Trey Flowers

OLB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Rams

L 34-14

Away

9/19/2021

Bengals

W 20-17

Home

9/26/2021

Browns

L 26-6

Away

10/3/2021

Lions

-

Home

10/10/2021

Raiders

-

Away

10/17/2021

Packers

-

Home

10/24/2021

Buccaneers

-

Away

Lions Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

San Francisco

L 41-33

Home

9/20/2021

Green Bay

L 35-17

Away

9/26/2021

Baltimore

L 19-17

Home

10/3/2021

Chicago

-

Away

10/10/2021

Minnesota

-

Away

10/17/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

10/24/2021

Los Angeles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

