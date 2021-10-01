Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) gets tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field and will attempt to break a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago and Detroit Stats

The Bears put up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions surrender (31.7).

The Bears rack up 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Lions allow per contest.

This year, the Bears have three turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).

This season the Lions average 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears give up (25.7).

The Lions rack up only 2.3 more yards per game (353.0) than the Bears give up (350.7).

This year the Lions have three turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (4).

Bears Impact Players

David Montgomery has rushed for a team-best 203 yards (67.7 per game) and tallied one touchdown. He also averages 16.3 receiving yards, catching six passes for 49 yards.

Darnell Mooney has 12 receptions for a team-high 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Robert Quinn has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and six tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Eddie Goldman DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Xavier Crawford DB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Andy Dalton QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Khalil Mack LB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jesse James TE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tashaun Gipson DB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Fields QB Right thumb Full Participation In Practice Darnell Mooney WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) and a 69.9% completion percentage, throwing five touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 64 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 21.3 yards per game.

D'Andre Swift has racked up a team-high 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on 19 catches for 166 yards, also tops on the team, with one receiving touchdown.

T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 21 times and has 18 catches, leading his team with 173 yards (57.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and five tackles.

Will Harris' 19 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high one interception and has tacked on five tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Andre Swift RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Romeo Okwara OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Michael Brockers DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Trey Flowers OLB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Rams L 34-14 Away 9/19/2021 Bengals W 20-17 Home 9/26/2021 Browns L 26-6 Away 10/3/2021 Lions - Home 10/10/2021 Raiders - Away 10/17/2021 Packers - Home 10/24/2021 Buccaneers - Away

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 San Francisco L 41-33 Home 9/20/2021 Green Bay L 35-17 Away 9/26/2021 Baltimore L 19-17 Home 10/3/2021 Chicago - Away 10/10/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/17/2021 Cincinnati - Home 10/24/2021 Los Angeles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.