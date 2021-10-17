    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-5) squad on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals

    Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Detroit

    Bengals vs Lions Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bengals

    -3.5

    46.5

    Cincinnati and Detroit Stats

    • This year, the Bengals rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).
    • The Bengals average 333.8 yards per game, 48.0 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions give up per outing.
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (6) this season.
    • The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.0 the Bengals surrender.
    • The Lions average just 12.0 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals allow (351.6).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has accumulated 1,269 passing yards (253.8 per game) while connecting on 104 of 145 throws (71.7%), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-high 386 yards (77.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 23 receptions for 456 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times, and averages 91.2 receiving yards per game.
    • Trey Hendrickson has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bengals Injuries: Mackensie Alexander: Questionable (Hamstring), Auden Tate: Doubtful (Shoulder)

    Lions Impact Players

    • This season Jared Goff has collected 1,303 passing yards (260.6 per game) while going 131-for-196 (66.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.
    • Jamaal Williams has 55 carries for a team-high 244 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 101 receiving yards .
    • This season Charles Harris leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
    • This season Alex Anzalone has racked up 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Amani Oruwariye has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and three passes defended.

    Lions Injuries: Frank Ragnow: Questionable (Groin), Desmond Trufant: Out (Hamstring), C.J. Moore: Questionable (Calf)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

