Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-5) squad on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five games in a row. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bengals
-3.5
46.5
Cincinnati and Detroit Stats
- This year, the Bengals rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).
- The Bengals average 333.8 yards per game, 48.0 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions give up per outing.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.0 the Bengals surrender.
- The Lions average just 12.0 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals allow (351.6).
- The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has accumulated 1,269 passing yards (253.8 per game) while connecting on 104 of 145 throws (71.7%), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-high 386 yards (77.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 23 receptions for 456 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times, and averages 91.2 receiving yards per game.
- Trey Hendrickson has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bengals Injuries: Mackensie Alexander: Questionable (Hamstring), Auden Tate: Doubtful (Shoulder)
Lions Impact Players
- This season Jared Goff has collected 1,303 passing yards (260.6 per game) while going 131-for-196 (66.8%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.
- Jamaal Williams has 55 carries for a team-high 244 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 101 receiving yards .
- This season Charles Harris leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- This season Alex Anzalone has racked up 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Amani Oruwariye has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and three passes defended.
Lions Injuries: Frank Ragnow: Questionable (Groin), Desmond Trufant: Out (Hamstring), C.J. Moore: Questionable (Calf)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
17
2021
Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)