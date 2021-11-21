How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) head into a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (5-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium on a nine-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland and Detroit Stats
- The Browns average 5.8 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Lions give up (28.9).
- The Browns collect just 16 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions allow per contest (379.8).
- The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.
- The Lions score 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns surrender (24.1).
- The Lions average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up (323.9).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Browns Impact Players
- This season Baker Mayfield has 1,990 passing yards (199 yards per game) while going 161-for-246 (65.4%) and connecting on nine touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 721 rushing yards (72.1 per game) plus six touchdowns.
- David Njoku has 22 catches (31 targets) and paces his team with 352 receiving yards (35.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 13 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Anthony Walker's 65 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
- John Johnson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 33 tackles and three passes defended 10 this season.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Anthony Schwartz
WR
Concussion
Out
Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR
Groin
Questionable
Austin Hooper
TE
Shin
Full Participation In Practice
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Groin
Questionable
Ronnie Harrison
S
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Troy Hill
CB
Neck
Out
A.J. Green
CB
Concussion
Out
Baker Mayfield
QB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Myles Garrett
DE
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Greedy Williams
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Blake Hance
OG
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Wrist
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has thrown for 2,109 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (234.3 yards per game).
- D'Andre Swift has taken 123 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (46.6 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 50 passes for a team-high 420 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- This year T.J. Hockenson has 48 catches for a team-high 448 yards (49.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 33 tackles.
- This season Alex Anzalone has collected 57 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Amani Oruwariye has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trinity Benson
WR
Knee
Questionable
Taylor Decker
OT
Elbow
Questionable
Jamaal Williams
RB
Thigh
Questionable
Tracy Walker
S
Concussion
Questionable
Matt Nelson
OT
Ankle
Out
Jermar Jefferson
RB
Knee
Out
Trey Flowers
OLB
Knee
Out
Jared Goff
QB
Oblique
Doubtful
Mark Gilbert
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Austin Bryant
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jerry Jacobs
CB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
D'Andre Swift
RB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Steelers
L 15-10
Home
11/7/2021
Bengals
W 41-16
Away
11/14/2021
Patriots
L 45-7
Away
11/21/2021
Lions
-
Home
11/28/2021
Ravens
-
Away
12/12/2021
Ravens
-
Home
12/19/2021
Raiders
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Los Angeles
L 28-19
Away
10/31/2021
Philadelphia
L 44-6
Home
11/14/2021
Pittsburgh
T 16-16
Away
11/21/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
11/25/2021
Chicago
-
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/12/2021
Denver
-
Away
