    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) head into a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (5-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium on a nine-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Lions

    Cleveland and Detroit Stats

    • The Browns average 5.8 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Lions give up (28.9).
    • The Browns collect just 16 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions allow per contest (379.8).
    • The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.
    • The Lions score 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns surrender (24.1).
    • The Lions average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up (323.9).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.

    Browns Impact Players

    • This season Baker Mayfield has 1,990 passing yards (199 yards per game) while going 161-for-246 (65.4%) and connecting on nine touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 721 rushing yards (72.1 per game) plus six touchdowns.
    • David Njoku has 22 catches (31 targets) and paces his team with 352 receiving yards (35.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 13 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker's 65 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • John Johnson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 33 tackles and three passes defended 10 this season.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Anthony Schwartz

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Donovan Peoples-Jones

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Austin Hooper

    TE

    Shin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Groin

    Questionable

    Ronnie Harrison

    S

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Troy Hill

    CB

    Neck

    Out

    A.J. Green

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Baker Mayfield

    QB

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Greedy Williams

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Blake Hance

    OG

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Wrist

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has thrown for 2,109 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (234.3 yards per game).
    • D'Andre Swift has taken 123 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (46.6 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 50 passes for a team-high 420 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • This year T.J. Hockenson has 48 catches for a team-high 448 yards (49.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 33 tackles.
    • This season Alex Anzalone has collected 57 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Amani Oruwariye has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Trinity Benson

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Taylor Decker

    OT

    Elbow

    Questionable

    Jamaal Williams

    RB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Tracy Walker

    S

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Matt Nelson

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Jermar Jefferson

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Trey Flowers

    OLB

    Knee

    Out

    Jared Goff

    QB

    Oblique

    Doubtful

    Mark Gilbert

    CB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Austin Bryant

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jerry Jacobs

    CB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Steelers

    L 15-10

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bengals

    W 41-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Patriots

    L 45-7

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 28-19

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 44-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Pittsburgh

    T 16-16

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

