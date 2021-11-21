Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) head into a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (5-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium on a nine-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland and Detroit Stats

The Browns average 5.8 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Lions give up (28.9).

The Browns collect just 16 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions allow per contest (379.8).

The Browns have nine giveaways this season, while the Lions have 10 takeaways.

The Lions score 16.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Browns surrender (24.1).

The Lions average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up (323.9).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Browns Impact Players

This season Baker Mayfield has 1,990 passing yards (199 yards per game) while going 161-for-246 (65.4%) and connecting on nine touchdowns with four interceptions.

Nick Chubb has churned out a team-best 721 rushing yards (72.1 per game) plus six touchdowns.

David Njoku has 22 catches (31 targets) and paces his team with 352 receiving yards (35.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Myles Garrett has notched a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 13 TFL and 34 tackles.

Anthony Walker's 65 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.

John Johnson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 33 tackles and three passes defended 10 this season.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion Out Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Questionable Austin Hooper TE Shin Full Participation In Practice Takkarist McKinley DE Groin Questionable Ronnie Harrison S Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Troy Hill CB Neck Out A.J. Green CB Concussion Out Baker Mayfield QB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Greedy Williams CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Blake Hance OG Thumb Full Participation In Practice Jadeveon Clowney DE Wrist

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has thrown for 2,109 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (234.3 yards per game).

D'Andre Swift has taken 123 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (46.6 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 50 passes for a team-high 420 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

This year T.J. Hockenson has 48 catches for a team-high 448 yards (49.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 33 tackles.

This season Alex Anzalone has collected 57 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Amani Oruwariye has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trinity Benson WR Knee Questionable Taylor Decker OT Elbow Questionable Jamaal Williams RB Thigh Questionable Tracy Walker S Concussion Questionable Matt Nelson OT Ankle Out Jermar Jefferson RB Knee Out Trey Flowers OLB Knee Out Jared Goff QB Oblique Doubtful Mark Gilbert CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jerry Jacobs CB Groin Full Participation In Practice D'Andre Swift RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Steelers L 15-10 Home 11/7/2021 Bengals W 41-16 Away 11/14/2021 Patriots L 45-7 Away 11/21/2021 Lions - Home 11/28/2021 Ravens - Away 12/12/2021 Ravens - Home 12/19/2021 Raiders - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Los Angeles L 28-19 Away 10/31/2021 Philadelphia L 44-6 Home 11/14/2021 Pittsburgh T 16-16 Away 11/21/2021 Cleveland - Away 11/25/2021 Chicago - Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/12/2021 Denver - Away

