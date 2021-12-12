Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates as he leaps over Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the road to meet the Denver Broncos (6-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Denver and Detroit Stats

The Broncos score 19.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Lions give up per matchup (26.3).

The Broncos average 37 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions allow per matchup (380.9).

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.

This season the Lions put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).

The Lions average 310.9 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 325.5 the Broncos allow.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (255-for-379), with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions (231.3 yards per game).

Javonte Williams has rushed for a team-best 670 yards (55.8 YPG) and scored two touchdowns. He also averages 22.4 receiving yards, grabbing 33 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has racked up 47 receptions for 649 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 54.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 24 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Kenny Young has totaled 73 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Patrick Surtain Jr. has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Melvin Gordon III RB Hip Questionable Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder Questionable Andrew Beck FB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Mike Ford DB Knee Full Participation In Practice Bobby Massie OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 2,576 passing yards (214.7 per game) with a 66.7% completion percentage (266-for-399), throwing for 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (46.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 61 catches for 583 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 48.6 receiving yards per game.

Charles Harris has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 43 tackles.

Alex Anzalone has collected 78 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 51 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended 12 this season.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Riley Patterson K Illness Questionable Levi Onwuzurike DE Illness Questionable Alim McNeill NT Illness Questionable Penei Sewell OT Shoulder Questionable Matt Nelson OT Ankle Questionable T.J. Hockenson TE Hand Doubtful Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder Questionable Nick Williams DE Illness Questionable Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Illness Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Shoulder Out Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder Out John Penisini NT Illness Questionable Charles Harris OLB Not injury related Questionable Julian Okwara OLB Ankle Out Jonah Jackson OG Illness Questionable Michael Brockers DE Knee Questionable Jessie Lemonier OLB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Tommy Kraemer OG Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jermar Jefferson RB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Will Holden OT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Decker OT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jared Goff QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Rashod Berry OLB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Eagles L 30-13 Home 11/28/2021 Chargers W 28-13 Home 12/5/2021 Chiefs L 22-9 Away 12/12/2021 Lions - Home 12/19/2021 Bengals - Home 12/26/2021 Raiders - Away 1/2/2022 Chargers - Away

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Cleveland L 13-10 Away 11/25/2021 Chicago L 16-14 Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota W 29-27 Home 12/12/2021 Denver - Away 12/19/2021 Arizona - Home 12/26/2021 Atlanta - Away 1/2/2022 Seattle - Away

