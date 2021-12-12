Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the road to meet the Denver Broncos (6-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Denver and Detroit Stats
- The Broncos score 19.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Lions give up per matchup (26.3).
- The Broncos average 37 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions allow per matchup (380.9).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.
- This season the Lions put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).
- The Lions average 310.9 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 325.5 the Broncos allow.
- This season the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (255-for-379), with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions (231.3 yards per game).
- Javonte Williams has rushed for a team-best 670 yards (55.8 YPG) and scored two touchdowns. He also averages 22.4 receiving yards, grabbing 33 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
- Courtland Sutton has racked up 47 receptions for 649 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 54.1 receiving yards per game.
- This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 24 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Kenny Young has totaled 73 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- Patrick Surtain Jr. has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Hip
Questionable
Shelby Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Bradley Chubb
OLB
Shoulder
Questionable
Andrew Beck
FB
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Mike Ford
DB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Bobby Massie
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has 2,576 passing yards (214.7 per game) with a 66.7% completion percentage (266-for-399), throwing for 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (46.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 61 catches for 583 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 48.6 receiving yards per game.
- Charles Harris has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 43 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone has collected 78 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 51 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended 12 this season.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Riley Patterson
K
Illness
Questionable
Levi Onwuzurike
DE
Illness
Questionable
Alim McNeill
NT
Illness
Questionable
Penei Sewell
OT
Shoulder
Questionable
Matt Nelson
OT
Ankle
Questionable
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Hand
Doubtful
Austin Bryant
OLB
Shoulder
Questionable
Nick Williams
DE
Illness
Questionable
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
OG
Illness
Questionable
D'Andre Swift
RB
Shoulder
Out
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB
Shoulder
Out
John Penisini
NT
Illness
Questionable
Charles Harris
OLB
Not injury related
Questionable
Julian Okwara
OLB
Ankle
Out
Jonah Jackson
OG
Illness
Questionable
Michael Brockers
DE
Knee
Questionable
Jessie Lemonier
OLB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tommy Kraemer
OG
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jermar Jefferson
RB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Will Holden
OT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Taylor Decker
OT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jared Goff
QB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rashod Berry
OLB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Eagles
L 30-13
Home
11/28/2021
Chargers
W 28-13
Home
12/5/2021
Chiefs
L 22-9
Away
12/12/2021
Lions
-
Home
12/19/2021
Bengals
-
Home
12/26/2021
Raiders
-
Away
1/2/2022
Chargers
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Cleveland
L 13-10
Away
11/25/2021
Chicago
L 16-14
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
W 29-27
Home
12/12/2021
Denver
-
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/26/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
1/2/2022
Seattle
-
Away
