Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates as he leaps over Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the road to meet the Denver Broncos (6-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Lions

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Denver and Detroit Stats

    • The Broncos score 19.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Lions give up per matchup (26.3).
    • The Broncos average 37 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions allow per matchup (380.9).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.
    • This season the Lions put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).
    • The Lions average 310.9 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 325.5 the Broncos allow.
    • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (255-for-379), with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions (231.3 yards per game).
    • Javonte Williams has rushed for a team-best 670 yards (55.8 YPG) and scored two touchdowns. He also averages 22.4 receiving yards, grabbing 33 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Courtland Sutton has racked up 47 receptions for 649 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 54.1 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Kenny Young has totaled 73 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • Patrick Surtain Jr. has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Bradley Chubb

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Andrew Beck

    FB

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mike Ford

    DB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bobby Massie

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has 2,576 passing yards (214.7 per game) with a 66.7% completion percentage (266-for-399), throwing for 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (46.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 61 catches for 583 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 48.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Charles Harris has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone has collected 78 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 51 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended 12 this season.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Riley Patterson

    K

    Illness

    Questionable

    Levi Onwuzurike

    DE

    Illness

    Questionable

    Alim McNeill

    NT

    Illness

    Questionable

    Penei Sewell

    OT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Matt Nelson

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    T.J. Hockenson

    TE

    Hand

    Doubtful

    Austin Bryant

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Nick Williams

    DE

    Illness

    Questionable

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai

    OG

    Illness

    Questionable

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    LB

    Shoulder

    Out

    John Penisini

    NT

    Illness

    Questionable

    Charles Harris

    OLB

    Not injury related

    Questionable

    Julian Okwara

    OLB

    Ankle

    Out

    Jonah Jackson

    OG

    Illness

    Questionable

    Michael Brockers

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jessie Lemonier

    OLB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tommy Kraemer

    OG

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jermar Jefferson

    RB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Will Holden

    OT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Taylor Decker

    OT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jared Goff

    QB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rashod Berry

    OLB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Eagles

    L 30-13

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Chargers

    W 28-13

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Chiefs

    L 22-9

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Cleveland

    L 13-10

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Chicago

    L 16-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    W 29-27

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
