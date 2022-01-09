Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ford Field. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ford Field

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Packers -3 44.5

Green Bay and Detroit Stats

The Packers average just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).

The Packers rack up just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8), than the Lions give up per contest (379.9).

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.

This season the Lions rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers allow (20.9).

The Lions rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers give up per outing (323.4).

The Lions have 23 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has put up 3,977 passing yards (248.6 per game) with a 68.6% completion percentage (352-for-513) while throwing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has put up a team-leading 799 yards (49.9 YPG) and tallied four touchdowns. He also averages 24.4 receiving yards, reeling in 52 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

Davante Adams has been targeted 162 times and has 117 catches, leading his team with 1,498 yards (93.6 ypg) while scoring 11 touchdowns.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has collected 145 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Rasul Douglas has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 13 passes defended 16 this season.

Packers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 3,007 passing yards (187.9 per game) with a 67% completion percentage (311-for-464), throwing for 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has taken 144 attempts for a team-leading 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 58 passes for a team-high 436 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

This year Amon-Ra St. Brown has 82 catches and leads the team with 803 yards (50.2 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Charles Harris leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 10.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Tracy Walker's 92 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.

AJ Parker has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 47 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended 16 this season.

Lions Injuries: No Injuries Listed

