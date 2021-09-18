Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/20/2021

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon was unable to get his hands on an early fourth quarter pass while being defended by New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27). The New Orleans Saints hosted the the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 12, 2021 after the Saint's home game had to be move from New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast. The Saints went into the half with a 17 to 3 lead over the Packers and walked away with a 38 to 3 win in their season opening home game away from home. Jki 091221 Saintsvspackers 24