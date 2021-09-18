Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/20/2021

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (0-1) host a NFC North battle against the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lambeau Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Lions
- Game Day: Monday, September 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Green Bay and Detroit Stats
- The Packers scored just 0.6 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Lions surrendered (32.4) last season.
- The Packers collected 30.8 fewer yards per game (389) than the Lions gave up per contest (419.8) last year.
- Last season the Packers had 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Lions had takeaways (12).
- The Lions averaged 23.6 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.1 the Packers surrendered.
- The Lions averaged only 16.2 more yards per game (350.2) than the Packers allowed (334) per matchup last year.
- The Lions turned the ball over 21 times last year, three more turnovers than the Packers forced (18).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers recorded 4,299 passing yards (268.7 per game) with a 70.7% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 48 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- A year ago Aaron Jones racked up 1,104 rushing yards (69 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He added 47 catches for 355 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Last year Davante Adams hauled in 115 passes for 1,374 yards (85.9 per game) while scoring 18 touchdowns.
- Rashan Gary put together a solid body of work a year ago, registering five sacks, five TFL and 35 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell totaled 99 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks over his last campaign.
- Darnell Savage Jr. intercepted four passes while adding 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended a season ago.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff racked up 3,952 passing yards (247 per game) with a 67% completion percentage last year (370-for-552), throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift took 114 attempts for 521 rushing yards a season ago (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs through the air.
- T.J. Hockenson reeled in 67 passes for 723 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 45.2 yards per game.
- Romeo Okwara put together an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting 10 sacks, 11 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Jamie Collins Sr. racked up 101 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.
- Dean Marlowe intercepted two passes and tacked on 16 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended last season.
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Saints
L 38-3
Away
9/20/2021
Lions
-
Home
9/26/2021
49ers
-
Away
10/3/2021
Steelers
-
Home
10/10/2021
Bengals
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
San Francisco
L 41-33
Home
9/20/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
9/26/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
10/3/2021
Chicago
-
Away
10/10/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
How To Watch
September
20
2021
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)