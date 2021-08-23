How to Watch the Detroit Lions Online

New head coach Dan Campbell hopes to reinvigorate the Detroit Lions franchise by infusing the team with his trademark grit and toughness following several seasons of being pushovers in the NFC.

The Detroit Lions are ready to embark on a new era. They made a franchise-altering decision to move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford, the number one pick in 2009, in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

For all his talents, Stafford and the Lions were never able to put together a great season.

In return, they received Jared Goff, the number one pick in 2016. Any avid football watcher can describe Goff’s play in the NFL as inconsistent. He was thought to be a bust early in his career but led his team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. However, in the seasons since, he has yet to replicate that one stellar season.

It’s anyone’s guess what we’ll see out of Goff this year. There was a pretty sizable exodus of talent from the Lions. Both starting wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. are no longer with the franchise.

It’s also anyone’s guess what the Lions will look like under first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell came into the job with a roar. His fiery — and sometimes bewildering — antics at his introductory and subsequent press conferences have become memorable.

However, one thing is clear, Campbell expects his players to make life difficult for their opponents. Some of his quotes may be confusing, but there’s a common thread through them all: toughness. Campbell knows that this team isn’t the most talented in the league. Yet, he still expects them to put up a fight each week.

Detroit is a team that could look very different at the end of the season. There will be players who have breakout years that weren’t household names prior — someone is going to have to catch Goff’s passes eventually.

The Lions are starting anew, and you can follow along with them to see how they put it all together.

