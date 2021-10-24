New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

The Detroit Lions (0-6) enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium on a six-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and Detroit Stats

The Rams put up 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per contest the Lions allow.

The Rams collect only 16.5 more yards per game (401) than the Lions give up per matchup (384.5).

The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

The Lions rack up three fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).

The Lions average 46 fewer yards per game (321) than the Rams give up (367).

This year the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,838 yards (139-for-200), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (306.3 YPG).

Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-high 372 rushing yards (62 per game) and four scores. He has added 12 receptions for 119 yards and one TD.

Cooper Kupp has 46 catches (68 targets) and paces his team with 653 receiving yards (108.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Leonard Floyd has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 25 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has racked up 47 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Taylor Rapp has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Lions Impact Players

This season, Jared Goff has recorded 1,505 passing yards (250.8 per game) while connecting on 159 of 238 passes (66.8%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 12.2 yards per game.

Jamaal Williams has racked up a team-high 255 rushing yards (42.5 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 catches for 99 yards .

T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 44 times and has 32 catches, leading his team with 311 yards (51.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 17 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 37 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles and four passes defended six this season.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Andre Swift RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Will Harris S Rib Limited Participation In Practice Charles Harris OLB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Trey Flowers OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Michael Brockers DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice T.J. Hockenson TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jason Cabinda FB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Cardinals L 37-20 Home 10/7/2021 Seahawks W 26-17 Away 10/17/2021 Giants W 38-11 Away 10/24/2021 Lions - Home 10/31/2021 Texans - Away 11/7/2021 Titans - Home 11/15/2021 49ers - Away

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Chicago L 24-14 Away 10/10/2021 Minnesota L 19-17 Away 10/17/2021 Cincinnati L 34-11 Home 10/24/2021 Los Angeles - Away 10/31/2021 Philadelphia - Home 11/14/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/21/2021 Cleveland - Away

