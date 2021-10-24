    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

    The Detroit Lions (0-6) enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium on a six-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rams vs. Lions

    Los Angeles and Detroit Stats

    • The Rams put up 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per contest the Lions allow.
    • The Rams collect only 16.5 more yards per game (401) than the Lions give up per matchup (384.5).
    • The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
    • The Lions rack up three fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).
    • The Lions average 46 fewer yards per game (321) than the Rams give up (367).
    • This year the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,838 yards (139-for-200), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (306.3 YPG).
    • Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-high 372 rushing yards (62 per game) and four scores. He has added 12 receptions for 119 yards and one TD.
    • Cooper Kupp has 46 catches (68 targets) and paces his team with 653 receiving yards (108.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
    • Leonard Floyd has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has racked up 47 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Taylor Rapp has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Lions Impact Players

    • This season, Jared Goff has recorded 1,505 passing yards (250.8 per game) while connecting on 159 of 238 passes (66.8%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 12.2 yards per game.
    • Jamaal Williams has racked up a team-high 255 rushing yards (42.5 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 catches for 99 yards .
    • T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 44 times and has 32 catches, leading his team with 311 yards (51.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 37 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles and four passes defended six this season.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Will Harris

    S

    Rib

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Charles Harris

    OLB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trey Flowers

    OLB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Michael Brockers

    DE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nick Williams

    DE

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    T.J. Hockenson

    TE

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jason Cabinda

    FB

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Cardinals

    L 37-20

    Home

    10/7/2021

    Seahawks

    W 26-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Giants

    W 38-11

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Chicago

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Minnesota

    L 19-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 34-11

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16994350
    MLS

    How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    37 minutes ago
    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries past Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy