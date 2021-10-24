How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-6) enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium on a six-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Detroit Stats
- The Rams put up 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per contest the Lions allow.
- The Rams collect only 16.5 more yards per game (401) than the Lions give up per matchup (384.5).
- The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
- The Lions rack up three fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).
- The Lions average 46 fewer yards per game (321) than the Rams give up (367).
- This year the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,838 yards (139-for-200), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (306.3 YPG).
- Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-high 372 rushing yards (62 per game) and four scores. He has added 12 receptions for 119 yards and one TD.
- Cooper Kupp has 46 catches (68 targets) and paces his team with 653 receiving yards (108.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
- Leonard Floyd has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 25 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has racked up 47 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Taylor Rapp has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
Lions Impact Players
- This season, Jared Goff has recorded 1,505 passing yards (250.8 per game) while connecting on 159 of 238 passes (66.8%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 12.2 yards per game.
- Jamaal Williams has racked up a team-high 255 rushing yards (42.5 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 catches for 99 yards .
- T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 44 times and has 32 catches, leading his team with 311 yards (51.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 17 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 37 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles and four passes defended six this season.
Lions Injury Report
D'Andre Swift
RB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Will Harris
S
Rib
Limited Participation In Practice
Charles Harris
OLB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Trey Flowers
OLB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Michael Brockers
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Williams
DE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jason Cabinda
FB
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Cardinals
L 37-20
Home
10/7/2021
Seahawks
W 26-17
Away
10/17/2021
Giants
W 38-11
Away
10/24/2021
Lions
-
Home
10/31/2021
Texans
-
Away
11/7/2021
Titans
-
Home
11/15/2021
49ers
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Chicago
L 24-14
Away
10/10/2021
Minnesota
L 19-17
Away
10/17/2021
Cincinnati
L 34-11
Home
10/24/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
10/31/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
11/14/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/21/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
