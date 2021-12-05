Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) take an 11-game losing streak into a meeting against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ford Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Ford Field

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Vikings -7 47.5

Minnesota and Detroit Stats

The Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions give up (26.3).

The Vikings average only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2), than the Lions give up per matchup (376.8).

The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).

The Lions put up 15.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.1).

The Lions collect 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings allow (382.9).

The Lions have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,013 yards (275-for-406), with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions (273.9 YPG).

Dalvin Cook has racked up a team-high 773 rushing yards (70.3 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has added 27 catches for 202 yards .

Justin Jefferson has 67 catches (98 targets) and paces his team with 1,027 receiving yards (93.4 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Armon Watts has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 109 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Vikings Injuries: D.J. Wonnum: Out (Ankle), Irv Smith Jr.: Out (Back), Alexander Mattison: Out (Illness)

Lions Impact Players

This year Jared Goff has recorded 2,280 passing yards (207.3 per game) while going 241-for-358 (67.3%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 57 catches for 534 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 48.5 receiving yards per game.

Charles Harris has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 41 tackles.

Alex Anzalone has totaled 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 11 this season.

Lions Injuries: Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Tracy Walker III: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Jonathan Williams: Questionable (Hip), Jeff Okudah: Out (Shoulder), Austin Bryant: Questionable (Thigh), D'Andre Swift: Questionable (Illness), Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Right Thumb), Da'Shawn Hand: Out (Groin)

