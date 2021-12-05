How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) take an 11-game losing streak into a meeting against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ford Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vikings
-7
47.5
Minnesota and Detroit Stats
- The Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions give up (26.3).
- The Vikings average only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2), than the Lions give up per matchup (376.8).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).
- The Lions put up 15.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.1).
- The Lions collect 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings allow (382.9).
- The Lions have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,013 yards (275-for-406), with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions (273.9 YPG).
- Dalvin Cook has racked up a team-high 773 rushing yards (70.3 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has added 27 catches for 202 yards .
- Justin Jefferson has 67 catches (98 targets) and paces his team with 1,027 receiving yards (93.4 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Armon Watts has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 109 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Vikings Injuries: D.J. Wonnum: Out (Ankle), Irv Smith Jr.: Out (Back), Alexander Mattison: Out (Illness)
Lions Impact Players
- This year Jared Goff has recorded 2,280 passing yards (207.3 per game) while going 241-for-358 (67.3%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift has taken 140 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 57 catches for 534 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 48.5 receiving yards per game.
- Charles Harris has registered a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 41 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone has totaled 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 11 this season.
Lions Injuries: Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Tracy Walker III: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Jonathan Williams: Questionable (Hip), Jeff Okudah: Out (Shoulder), Austin Bryant: Questionable (Thigh), D'Andre Swift: Questionable (Illness), Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Right Thumb), Da'Shawn Hand: Out (Groin)
