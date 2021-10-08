Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (bottom) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (top) tackle Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-4) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Minnesota and Detroit Stats

The Vikings average 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions allow (29.8).

The Vikings average only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions give up per contest (381.3).

The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.

The Lions put up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the Vikings allow.

The Lions average 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings allow per outing (389.0).

This season the Lions have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,121 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (108-for-157), with nine touchdowns and one interception (280.3 yards per game).

Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-leading 226 yards (56.5 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 70 receiving yards on 10 catches .

Justin Jefferson has 26 catches (on 37 targets) and leads the team with 338 receiving yards (84.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Danielle Hunter has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Nick Vigil leads the team with one interception and has added 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Nick Vigil LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dede Westbrook WR Quad Full Participation In Practice Olisaemeka Udoh OG Neck Full Participation In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Pierce DT Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Greg Joseph K Right hip Full Participation In Practice Dalvin Cook RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Camryn Bynum S Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Bashaud Breeland CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Kris Boyd CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Anthony Barr LB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 1,100 passing yards (275.0 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (110-for-161), throwing for seven touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Jamaal Williams has rushed for a team-high 187 yards on 42 attempts (46.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 93 receiving yards on 13 catches .

T.J. Hockenson has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 215 receiving yards (53.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Alex Anzalone's 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 11 tackles and three passes defended four this season.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status T.J. Hockenson TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jamaal Williams RB Hip Limited Participation In Practice D'Andre Swift RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Trey Flowers OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Michael Brockers DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Penei Sewell OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Cardinals L 34-33 Away 9/26/2021 Seahawks W 30-17 Home 10/3/2021 Browns L 14-7 Home 10/10/2021 Lions - Home 10/17/2021 Panthers - Away 10/31/2021 Cowboys - Home 11/7/2021 Ravens - Away

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/20/2021 Green Bay L 35-17 Away 9/26/2021 Baltimore L 19-17 Home 10/3/2021 Chicago L 24-14 Away 10/10/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/17/2021 Cincinnati - Home 10/24/2021 Los Angeles - Away 10/31/2021 Philadelphia - Home

