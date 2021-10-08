Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (bottom) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (top) tackle Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (0-4) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions

    Minnesota and Detroit Stats

    • The Vikings average 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions allow (29.8).
    • The Vikings average only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions give up per contest (381.3).
    • The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.
    • The Lions put up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the Vikings allow.
    • The Lions average 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings allow per outing (389.0).
    • This season the Lions have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,121 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (108-for-157), with nine touchdowns and one interception (280.3 yards per game).
    • Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-leading 226 yards (56.5 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 70 receiving yards on 10 catches .
    • Justin Jefferson has 26 catches (on 37 targets) and leads the team with 338 receiving yards (84.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Danielle Hunter has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Nick Vigil leads the team with one interception and has added 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Nick Vigil

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dede Westbrook

    WR

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Olisaemeka Udoh

    OG

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ihmir Smith-Marsette

    WR

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Michael Pierce

    DT

    Elbow

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Eric Kendricks

    LB

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Greg Joseph

    K

    Right hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dalvin Cook

    RB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Camryn Bynum

    S

    Abdomen

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bashaud Breeland

    CB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kris Boyd

    CB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Anthony Barr

    LB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has 1,100 passing yards (275.0 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (110-for-161), throwing for seven touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.
    • Jamaal Williams has rushed for a team-high 187 yards on 42 attempts (46.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 93 receiving yards on 13 catches .
    • T.J. Hockenson has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 215 receiving yards (53.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone's 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 11 tackles and three passes defended four this season.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    T.J. Hockenson

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jamaal Williams

    RB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trey Flowers

    OLB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Michael Brockers

    DE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Penei Sewell

    OT

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Cardinals

    L 34-33

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Seahawks

    W 30-17

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Browns

    L 14-7

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/20/2021

    Green Bay

    L 35-17

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Baltimore

    L 19-17

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Chicago

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

