Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-4) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Minnesota and Detroit Stats
- The Vikings average 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions allow (29.8).
- The Vikings average only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions give up per contest (381.3).
- The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.
- The Lions put up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the Vikings allow.
- The Lions average 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings allow per outing (389.0).
- This season the Lions have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,121 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (108-for-157), with nine touchdowns and one interception (280.3 yards per game).
- Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-leading 226 yards (56.5 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 70 receiving yards on 10 catches .
- Justin Jefferson has 26 catches (on 37 targets) and leads the team with 338 receiving yards (84.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Danielle Hunter has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Nick Vigil leads the team with one interception and has added 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Nick Vigil
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Dede Westbrook
WR
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Olisaemeka Udoh
OG
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Michael Pierce
DT
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
Eric Kendricks
LB
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Greg Joseph
K
Right hip
Full Participation In Practice
Dalvin Cook
RB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Camryn Bynum
S
Abdomen
Full Participation In Practice
Bashaud Breeland
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Kris Boyd
CB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Barr
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has 1,100 passing yards (275.0 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (110-for-161), throwing for seven touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.
- Jamaal Williams has rushed for a team-high 187 yards on 42 attempts (46.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 93 receiving yards on 13 catches .
- T.J. Hockenson has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 215 receiving yards (53.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Alex Anzalone's 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 11 tackles and three passes defended four this season.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jamaal Williams
RB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
D'Andre Swift
RB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Trey Flowers
OLB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Michael Brockers
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Penei Sewell
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Cardinals
L 34-33
Away
9/26/2021
Seahawks
W 30-17
Home
10/3/2021
Browns
L 14-7
Home
10/10/2021
Lions
-
Home
10/17/2021
Panthers
-
Away
10/31/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
11/7/2021
Ravens
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/20/2021
Green Bay
L 35-17
Away
9/26/2021
Baltimore
L 19-17
Home
10/3/2021
Chicago
L 24-14
Away
10/10/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
10/17/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
10/24/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
10/31/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.