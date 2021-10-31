Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-7) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost seven games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Eagles
-3
48
Philadelphia and Detroit Stats
- The Eagles put up 22.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lions give up per outing (28.6).
- The Eagles average 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7), than the Lions allow per outing (383.0).
- The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
- The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles allow (26.4).
- The Lions collect 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles allow (359.1).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) and a 61.2% completion percentage (148-for-242) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads his team with 361 rushing yards on 66 attempts (plus five touchdowns), averaging 51.6 YPG.
- Devonta Smith has 32 catches (53 targets) and paces his team with 406 receiving yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Javon Hargrave has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Alex Singleton has collected 74 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended seven this season.
Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery: Out (Calf), Craig James: Out (Hamstring), Miles Sanders: Out (Knee), Jack Driscoll: Out (Ankle), Cre'Von LeBlanc: Out (Quadricep)
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (181-for-274), throwing for eight touchdowns with six interceptions. He also has 76 rushing yards on 13 carries.
- Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-best 312 rushing yards (44.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 3.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone has totaled 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles and four passes defended seven this season.
Lions Injuries: Darryl Roberts: Questionable (Groin), Taylor Decker: Questionable (Shoulder), Desmond Trufant: Questionable (Hamstring), Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Questionable (Not Injury Related)
How To Watch
October
31
2021
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)