Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) chases down Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) as he runs the ball for a first down in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-7) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost seven games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Eagles -3 48

Philadelphia and Detroit Stats

The Eagles put up 22.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lions give up per outing (28.6).

The Eagles average 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7), than the Lions allow per outing (383.0).

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.

The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles allow (26.4).

The Lions collect 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles allow (359.1).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) and a 61.2% completion percentage (148-for-242) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads his team with 361 rushing yards on 66 attempts (plus five touchdowns), averaging 51.6 YPG.

Devonta Smith has 32 catches (53 targets) and paces his team with 406 receiving yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Javon Hargrave has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Alex Singleton has collected 74 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended seven this season.

Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery: Out (Calf), Craig James: Out (Hamstring), Miles Sanders: Out (Knee), Jack Driscoll: Out (Ankle), Cre'Von LeBlanc: Out (Quadricep)

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (181-for-274), throwing for eight touchdowns with six interceptions. He also has 76 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-best 312 rushing yards (44.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 3.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Alex Anzalone has totaled 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles and four passes defended seven this season.

Lions Injuries: Darryl Roberts: Questionable (Groin), Taylor Decker: Questionable (Shoulder), Desmond Trufant: Questionable (Hamstring), Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Questionable (Not Injury Related)

Regional restrictions apply.