    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gestures as he leaves the field after defeating the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (0-8) take an eight-game losing streak into a meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Heinz Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

    Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

    • The Steelers score 20.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Lions allow per outing (30.5).
    • The Steelers average 324.1 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).
    • The Lions put up 16.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Steelers surrender (21.1).
    • The Lions average 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers give up per contest (354.3).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Najee Harris has taken 150 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (67.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 40 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Diontae Johnson has 45 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 11.5 sacks and has added 11 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 59 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and six passes defended eight this season.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Chase Claypool

    WR

    Toe

    Out

    Kendrick Green

    C

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Najee Harris

    RB

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eric Ebron

    TE

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Robert Spillane

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Isaiah Buggs

    DE

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has passed for 1,995 yards (206-of-308), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (249.4 yards per game).
    • Jamaal Williams has rushed for a team-leading 312 yards on 71 attempts (39 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 48 catches for 448 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 56 receiving yards per game.
    • Charles Harris has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone's 48 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Amani Oruwariye has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and four passes defended.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Taylor Decker

    OT

    Finger

    Questionable

    Austin Bryant

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jamaal Williams

    RB

    Thigh

    Out

    AJ Parker

    CB

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Seahawks

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Browns

    W 15-10

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bears

    W 29-27

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Home

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 34-11

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 28-19

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 44-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
