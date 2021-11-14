How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-8) take an eight-game losing streak into a meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Heinz Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Heinz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats
- The Steelers score 20.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Lions allow per outing (30.5).
- The Steelers average 324.1 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions allow per matchup.
- This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).
- The Lions put up 16.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Steelers surrender (21.1).
- The Lions average 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers give up per contest (354.3).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris has taken 150 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (67.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 40 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Diontae Johnson has 45 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 11.5 sacks and has added 11 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 59 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and six passes defended eight this season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chase Claypool
WR
Toe
Out
Kendrick Green
C
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Najee Harris
RB
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Ebron
TE
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Spillane
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Isaiah Buggs
DE
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has passed for 1,995 yards (206-of-308), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (249.4 yards per game).
- Jamaal Williams has rushed for a team-leading 312 yards on 71 attempts (39 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 48 catches for 448 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 56 receiving yards per game.
- Charles Harris has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 27 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone's 48 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Amani Oruwariye has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and four passes defended.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Taylor Decker
OT
Finger
Questionable
Austin Bryant
OLB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jamaal Williams
RB
Thigh
Out
AJ Parker
CB
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Seahawks
W 23-20
Home
10/31/2021
Browns
W 15-10
Away
11/8/2021
Bears
W 29-27
Home
11/14/2021
Lions
-
Home
11/21/2021
Chargers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Bengals
-
Away
12/5/2021
Ravens
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Cincinnati
L 34-11
Home
10/24/2021
Los Angeles
L 28-19
Away
10/31/2021
Philadelphia
L 44-6
Home
11/14/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/21/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
11/25/2021
Chicago
-
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
