The Detroit Lions (0-8) take an eight-game losing streak into a meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Heinz Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

The Steelers score 20.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Lions allow per outing (30.5).

The Steelers average 324.1 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions allow per matchup.

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).

The Lions put up 16.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Steelers surrender (21.1).

The Lions average 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers give up per contest (354.3).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris has taken 150 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (67.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 40 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Diontae Johnson has 45 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 11.5 sacks and has added 11 TFL and 34 tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 59 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and six passes defended eight this season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chase Claypool WR Toe Out Kendrick Green C Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Najee Harris RB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Eric Ebron TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Isaiah Buggs DE Hip Full Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has passed for 1,995 yards (206-of-308), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (249.4 yards per game).

Jamaal Williams has rushed for a team-leading 312 yards on 71 attempts (39 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 48 catches for 448 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 56 receiving yards per game.

Charles Harris has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 27 tackles.

Alex Anzalone's 48 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Amani Oruwariye has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and four passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Decker OT Finger Questionable Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder Questionable Jamaal Williams RB Thigh Out AJ Parker CB Neck Full Participation In Practice

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Seahawks W 23-20 Home 10/31/2021 Browns W 15-10 Away 11/8/2021 Bears W 29-27 Home 11/14/2021 Lions - Home 11/21/2021 Chargers - Away 11/28/2021 Bengals - Away 12/5/2021 Ravens - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Cincinnati L 34-11 Home 10/24/2021 Los Angeles L 28-19 Away 10/31/2021 Philadelphia L 44-6 Home 11/14/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/21/2021 Cleveland - Away 11/25/2021 Chicago - Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota - Home

