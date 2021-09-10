Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ford Field

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers -7.5 -113 -107 46 -111 -109 -371 +286

San Francisco and Detroit Stats

Last year, the 49ers put up 8.9 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions allowed (32.4).

The 49ers averaged 49.7 fewer yards per game (370.1) than the Lions allowed per matchup (419.8) last season.

The 49ers turned the ball over 19 more times (31 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.

The Lions put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (23.6) than the 49ers gave up (24.4) last year.

The Lions collected 350.2 yards per game last year, 35.8 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers allowed per outing.

The Lions turned the ball over 21 times last season, one more turnover than the 49ers forced (20).

49ers Impact Players

Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo totaled 1,096 passing yards (137.0 yards per game) while going 94-for-140 (67.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

A season ago, Raheem Mostert racked up 521 rushing yards (52.1 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He tacked on 16 catches for 156 yards (15.6 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Last season, Brandon Aiyuk was targeted 96 times and collected 60 catches for 748 yards (53.4 ypg) with five touchdowns.

Samson Ebukam put together a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 4.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Fred Warner collected 125 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over his most recent campaign.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff racked up 3,952 passing yards (247.0 yards per game) with a 67% completion percentage last year (370-of-552), while throwing 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

A season ago, D'Andre Swift churned out 521 rushing yards (32.6 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He tacked on 46 catches for 357 yards (22.3 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

Last season T.J. Hockenson hauled in 67 passes (on 101 targets) for 723 yards (45.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Last season Romeo Okwara racked up 10.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

Jamie Collins Sr.'s 2020 campaign saw him total 101 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Last season Dean Marlowe hauled in two interceptions and added 16 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

49ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Lions - Away 9/19/2021 Eagles - Away 9/26/2021 Packers - Home 10/3/2021 Seahawks - Home

Lions Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 San Francisco - Home 9/20/2021 Green Bay - Away 9/26/2021 Baltimore - Home 10/3/2021 Chicago - Away

