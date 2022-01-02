Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Detroit Stats

The Seahawks put up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (25.7).

The Seahawks average 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions allow per contest.

This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

This year the Lions score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).

The Lions collect 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks allow.

The Lions have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has put up 2,639 passing yards (175.9 YPG) with a 64.9% completion percentage (224-for-345) while tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 154 rushing yards via 33 carries and one rushing touchdown.

Alex Collins has taken 108 carries for a team-high 411 rushing yards (27.4 YPG) and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has 65 catches (99 targets) and paces his team with 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rasheem Green has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 41 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with five interceptions and has added 86 tackles and seven passes defended.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Robert Nkemdiche DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Alex Collins RB Abdomen Questionable Brandon Shell OT Shoulder Doubtful Jon Rhattigan LB Knee Out Rashaad Penny RB Groin Full Participation In Practice Bryan Mone DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Quandre Diggs FS Knee Full Participation In Practice Tyler Ott LS Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Poona Ford DT Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) and a 67% completion percentage, throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (37 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

This year Amon-Ra St. Brown has 74 catches and leads the team with 692 yards (46.1 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Charles Harris has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 61 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Tracy Walker has racked up 80 tackles, three TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

This season AJ Parker leads the team with one interception and has added 43 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jared Goff QB Knee Doubtful Jason Cabinda FB Knee Out Curtis Bolton LB Back Questionable Saivion Smith CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice D'Andre Swift RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Julian Okwara OLB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Texans W 33-13 Away 12/21/2021 Rams L 20-10 Away 12/26/2021 Bears L 25-24 Home 1/2/2022 Lions - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Denver L 38-10 Away 12/19/2021 Arizona W 30-12 Home 12/26/2021 Atlanta L 20-16 Away 1/2/2022 Seattle - Away

