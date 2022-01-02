Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Detroit Stats
- The Seahawks put up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (25.7).
- The Seahawks average 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions allow per contest.
- This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).
- This year the Lions score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).
- The Lions collect 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks allow.
- The Lions have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has put up 2,639 passing yards (175.9 YPG) with a 64.9% completion percentage (224-for-345) while tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 154 rushing yards via 33 carries and one rushing touchdown.
- Alex Collins has taken 108 carries for a team-high 411 rushing yards (27.4 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has 65 catches (99 targets) and paces his team with 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Rasheem Green has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 41 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with five interceptions and has added 86 tackles and seven passes defended.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Robert Nkemdiche
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Alex Collins
RB
Abdomen
Questionable
Brandon Shell
OT
Shoulder
Doubtful
Jon Rhattigan
LB
Knee
Out
Rashaad Penny
RB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Bryan Mone
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Quandre Diggs
FS
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Tyler Ott
LS
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Poona Ford
DT
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) and a 67% completion percentage, throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift has taken 140 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (37 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- This year Amon-Ra St. Brown has 74 catches and leads the team with 692 yards (46.1 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 61 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Tracy Walker has racked up 80 tackles, three TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- This season AJ Parker leads the team with one interception and has added 43 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jared Goff
QB
Knee
Doubtful
Jason Cabinda
FB
Knee
Out
Curtis Bolton
LB
Back
Questionable
Saivion Smith
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
D'Andre Swift
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Julian Okwara
OLB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Texans
W 33-13
Away
12/21/2021
Rams
L 20-10
Away
12/26/2021
Bears
L 25-24
Home
1/2/2022
Lions
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Denver
L 38-10
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona
W 30-12
Home
12/26/2021
Atlanta
L 20-16
Away
1/2/2022
Seattle
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.