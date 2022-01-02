Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Lions

    Seattle and Detroit Stats

    • The Seahawks put up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (25.7).
    • The Seahawks average 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions allow per contest.
    • This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).
    • This year the Lions score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).
    • The Lions collect 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks allow.
    • The Lions have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has put up 2,639 passing yards (175.9 YPG) with a 64.9% completion percentage (224-for-345) while tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 154 rushing yards via 33 carries and one rushing touchdown.
    • Alex Collins has taken 108 carries for a team-high 411 rushing yards (27.4 YPG) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Lockett has 65 catches (99 targets) and paces his team with 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • Rasheem Green has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 41 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with five interceptions and has added 86 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Robert Nkemdiche

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alex Collins

    RB

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Brandon Shell

    OT

    Shoulder

    Doubtful

    Jon Rhattigan

    LB

    Knee

    Out

    Rashaad Penny

    RB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bryan Mone

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Quandre Diggs

    FS

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyler Ott

    LS

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Poona Ford

    DT

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) and a 67% completion percentage, throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
    • D'Andre Swift has taken 140 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (37 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • This year Amon-Ra St. Brown has 74 catches and leads the team with 692 yards (46.1 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 61 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Tracy Walker has racked up 80 tackles, three TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season AJ Parker leads the team with one interception and has added 43 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jared Goff

    QB

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Jason Cabinda

    FB

    Knee

    Out

    Curtis Bolton

    LB

    Back

    Questionable

    Saivion Smith

    CB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Julian Okwara

    OLB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Texans

    W 33-13

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Rams

    L 20-10

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Bears

    L 25-24

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Lions

    -

    Home

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Denver

    L 38-10

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona

    W 30-12

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Atlanta

    L 20-16

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

