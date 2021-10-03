In a key Week 4 divisional game, the Detroit Lions hit the road to take on the Bears in Chicago.

Both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have struggled this season, combining for just one win through three weeks. Both squads are featuring a brand new quarterback, which has proven difficult on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, this Week 4 matchup will provide each team the opportunity to turn things around in a contest that should be fairly even. While both teams have a long way to go to make the playoffs, this is a huge divisional game that will have implications on the final NFL North standings.

How to Watch: Lions at Bears

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Chicago is coming off one of the worst offensive performances in recent history, finishing last week with only 47 total yards. Now sitting at 1-2 on the season, the Bears will need a huge bounce-back game in Week 4. It didn’t help that their rookie quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times on the day.

If they’re going to turn things around this week, they’ll need to protect Fields and give him time to make plays in the pocket. While Andy Dalton is still the starter, he is injured heading into this matchup.

The Lions are winless to this point, coming off a last-second loss last week on a 66-yard field goal by the Baltimore Ravens. With Jared Goff taking over the offense, things have been fairly smooth to this point. He’s completed 69.9% of his passes, while throwing for 801 yards and five touchdowns.

This week against the Bears, Detroit is looking to notch its first win under first-year coach Dan Campbell. The team has lost seven straight games dating back to last season, last winning against the Bears in December.

