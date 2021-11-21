The Lions are still seeking their first win of the year on Sunday when they travel to Cleveland.

The Lions finally didn't suffer a loss last Sunday, but they didn't get a win either. Detroit played to a tie with the Steelers in one of the strangest overtimes ever. The Lions missed a field goal and threw an interception but also recovered two fumbles in the extra period.

How to Watch Lions at Browns Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WXIX-Cincinnati, OH)

The tie will keep the Lions from being the first team to ever go 0-17.

The Browns will look to send Detroit home with its ninth loss of the year and in turn, try to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Patriots.

Baker Mayfield has had an up-and-down season but has been battling through injuries all year. The injuries have taken a toll on him and have kept him from being at his best. The Browns do get RB Nick Chubb back Sunday after he was placed on the reserve-COVID list. Chubb has rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

The Lions will look to take advantage of that and get their first win of the year.

