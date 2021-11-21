Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lions are still seeking their first win of the year on Sunday when they travel to Cleveland.
    Author:

    The Lions finally didn't suffer a loss last Sunday, but they didn't get a win either. Detroit played to a tie with the Steelers in one of the strangest overtimes ever. The Lions missed a field goal and threw an interception but also recovered two fumbles in the extra period.

    How to Watch Lions at Browns Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WXIX-Cincinnati, OH)

    Live stream the Lions at Browns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The tie will keep the Lions from being the first team to ever go 0-17.

    The Browns will look to send Detroit home with its ninth loss of the year and in turn, try to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Patriots.

    Baker Mayfield has had an up-and-down season but has been battling through injuries all year. The injuries have taken a toll on him and have kept him from being at his best. The Browns do get RB Nick Chubb back Sunday after he was placed on the reserve-COVID list. Chubb has rushed for 721 yards  and six touchdowns on the season.

    The Lions will look to take advantage of that and get their first win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WXIX-Cincinnati, OH)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17088838
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Canadian Championship Final: Toronto FC at CF Montreal

    3 minutes ago
    LPGA Brooke Henderson
    LPGA Tour Golf

    How to Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_10708177
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Final Round

    3 minutes ago
    baylor womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Maryland in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Bears

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Colts at Bills

    3 minutes ago
    Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Chiefs 187
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Texans

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy