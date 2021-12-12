How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

The Lions are riding high after their first win of the season and might be getting some momentum going.

Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) did not have an identity. They lost in shootouts, blowouts, medium scoring games, low scoring games and everything in between. Over their last four games, they have more of an identity to build off. For the Denver Broncos (6-6), they just have not been consistent.

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KHMT - Billings, MT)

In their first eight games, the Lions went 0-8, giving up an average of 30.5 points to opponents and only scoring 16.75 points per game.

They have a low scoring offense that is not going to blow you out, but if they can game manage and control the clock, the Lions become competitive. In their last four games (1-2-1) they have averaged 17.25 PPG and given up 18.0 points to opponents.

On the other side, the Broncos have the roster to compete for the playoffs this year, but the quarterback play has been average at best.

Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock have combined for 2,914 yards, 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions on the season. Bridgewater has chipped in with 27 carries for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Broncos have the defense to win every night, but an offense that has scored 30 points once this season.

