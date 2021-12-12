How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lions are riding high after their first win of the season and might be getting some momentum going.
    Author:

    Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) did not have an identity. They lost in shootouts, blowouts, medium scoring games, low scoring games and everything in between. Over their last four games, they have more of an identity to build off. For the Denver Broncos (6-6), they just have not been consistent.

    How to Watch Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KHMT - Billings, MT)

    Live Stream Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their first eight games, the Lions went 0-8, giving up an average of 30.5 points to opponents and only scoring 16.75 points per game.

    They have a low scoring offense that is not going to blow you out, but if they can game manage and control the clock, the Lions become competitive. In their last four games (1-2-1) they have averaged 17.25 PPG and given up 18.0 points to opponents.

    On the other side, the Broncos have the roster to compete for the playoffs this year, but the quarterback play has been average at best.

    Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock have combined for 2,914 yards, 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions on the season. Bridgewater has chipped in with 27 carries for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.

    The Broncos have the defense to win every night, but an offense that has scored 30 points once this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KHMT - Billings, MT)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants vs. Chargers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NJIT vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    soccer fans
    Copa do Brazil Soccer

    How to Watch Copa do Brasil Final: CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro

    31 minutes ago
    villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Baylor

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy