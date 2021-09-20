How to Watch Lions at Packers

September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Packers look to rebound from their season-opening loss to the Saints on 'Monday Night Football' against the Lions.
Author:

After a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC title game last season, the Packers entered this season with high expectations, but they struggled in the first week in a 38-3 loss to the Saints. They will look to rebound Monday night against the Lions at Lambeau Field.

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Online:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

You can live stream the Lions at Packers game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers got off to a rough start after an offseason full of trade rumors. He ended up completing just 15 of 28 pass attempts for 133 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Rodgers' passer rating for the game was 36.8.

The Lions also faltered in their Week 1 game against the 49ers, a 41-33 loss. However, quarterback Jared Goff looked solid in his debut with the franchise, racking up 338 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go along with one interception. T.J. Hockenson also had a big start to the year, catching eight passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

While the Packers come into Monday's game as the favorites to win, the Lions nearly pulled off a comeback against San Francisco last week and will look for a similarly strong offensive showing for this week's NFC North rivalry matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
20
2021

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Detroit Lions
NFL

How to Watch Lions at Packers

USATSI_16605179
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

Baltimore Orioles Anthony Santander
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Phillies

Detroit Tigers
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds

aaron-rodgers
SI Guide

‘Monday Night Football’ Wraps Up Thrilling NFL Week 2

USATSI_16677132
Tennis

How to Watch ATP Moselle Open, Astana Open, WTA Ostrava Open, Early Rounds

USATSI_13759644
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in NCAA Men's Soccer

USATSI_15005459
NFL

How to Watch Chiefs at Ravens

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy