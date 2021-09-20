How to Watch Lions at Packers

The Packers look to rebound from their season-opening loss to the Saints on 'Monday Night Football' against the Lions.

After a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC title game last season, the Packers entered this season with high expectations, but they struggled in the first week in a 38-3 loss to the Saints. They will look to rebound Monday night against the Lions at Lambeau Field.

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Online:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers got off to a rough start after an offseason full of trade rumors. He ended up completing just 15 of 28 pass attempts for 133 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Rodgers' passer rating for the game was 36.8.

The Lions also faltered in their Week 1 game against the 49ers, a 41-33 loss. However, quarterback Jared Goff looked solid in his debut with the franchise, racking up 338 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go along with one interception. T.J. Hockenson also had a big start to the year, catching eight passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

While the Packers come into Monday's game as the favorites to win, the Lions nearly pulled off a comeback against San Francisco last week and will look for a similarly strong offensive showing for this week's NFC North rivalry matchup.

