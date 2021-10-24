    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lions continue to search for their first win of the year when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Lions have opened their season with six straight losses heading into Sunday's game against the Rams.

    How to Watch Lions at Rams:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox (WJBK - Detroit, MI)

    Live stream the Lions at Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bengals bested Detroit 34-11 last week. The Lions did not score until the fourth quarter, and by then, Cincinnati already had a 27–0 lead. Detroit lost on a last-second field goal to the Vikings in Week 5.

    On Sunday, they travel to face the Rams and their former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has led the Rams to a 5–1 record to start the year. He has already thrown for 1,838 yards and 16 touchdowns for Los Angeles.

    The Rams have enjoyed having him on their side as they have looked like one of the best teams in the NFC through the first third of the season.

    The Rams have looked nearly unstoppable on offense and their defense is playing well also. The Lions will have their hands full on the road trying to get their first win of the year and beat their former quarterback.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WJBK - Detroit, MI)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

    just now
    USATSI_16978017
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Raiders

    just now
    USATSI_16996054
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions at Rams

    just now
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    just now
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    just now
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Dolphins

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State

    1 hour ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy