The Lions continue to search for their first win of the year when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions have opened their season with six straight losses heading into Sunday's game against the Rams.

How to Watch Lions at Rams:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (WJBK - Detroit, MI)

Live stream the Lions at Rams game on fuboTV:

The Bengals bested Detroit 34-11 last week. The Lions did not score until the fourth quarter, and by then, Cincinnati already had a 27–0 lead. Detroit lost on a last-second field goal to the Vikings in Week 5.

On Sunday, they travel to face the Rams and their former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has led the Rams to a 5–1 record to start the year. He has already thrown for 1,838 yards and 16 touchdowns for Los Angeles.

The Rams have enjoyed having him on their side as they have looked like one of the best teams in the NFC through the first third of the season.

The Rams have looked nearly unstoppable on offense and their defense is playing well also. The Lions will have their hands full on the road trying to get their first win of the year and beat their former quarterback.

