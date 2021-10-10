The Lions look for their first win when they visit NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit may be winless on the year, but the team has come close. The Lions hope this week they'll be able to pick up that elusive victory.

How to Watch: Lions at Vikings

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KXLT - Rochester-Mason City-Austin, MN)

Live stream Lions at Vikings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week the Lions lost 24-14 to the Bears. They moved the ball well on Chicago but kept stalling in the red zone. Detroit's first three possessions got inside the Bears 20-yard line, but it came away with no points after being stopped on fourth down once and fumbling the ball away twice.

That loss comes on the heels of a heartbreaking defeat to the Ravens in Week 3. Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker hit an NFL record 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions in the last second to deal Detroit the loss.

The Vikings will look to keep Detroit winless and pick up their second win, as they sit just 1-3 on the year. Minnesota lost its opener to the Bengals, missed a last-second field goal to lose to Arizona and were inept on offense in its loss to the Browns last week.

Minnesota did dominate the Seahawks in Week 3 to pick up its lone win, but that has seemed like an outlier more than the norm for the Vikings.

The Vikings come in as a touchdown favorite, but the Lions could easily pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.