    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 0-8 Lions take on the Steelers, who are now 5-3 and No. 2 in the AFC North.
    Author:

    The Lions are off to the worst start in football. In fact, they are the only team in the NFL that is yet to win a game. 

    At 0-8, there really isn't much upside to the season, but that doesn't mean this team still isn't fun to watch. They have contended in five out of their eight losses and should contend in this matchup.

    The Steelers have bounced up and down this season. They won in Week 1 and then lost three straight games to fall to 1-3. They have since won four straight games to be No. 2 in their division at 5-3.

    How to Watch Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rookie rusher Najee Harris has been the focal point of the Pittsburgh offense after Juju Smith-Schuster went down with a season-ending injury. Harris has since rushed for 541 yards and caught 40 passes for 289 yards with six total touchdowns. 

    Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool have both also increased their workload and have a combined 963 yards and four touchdowns. Increased production will be necessary from those players after Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday and will be unavailable for Sunday's game. 

    After Detroit traded away Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, the offense hasn't been the same. However, running back D'Andre Swift has provided an offensive spark. He has 90 rushes for 289 yards and 47 receptions for 415 yards and five total touchdowns. Swift is one reception behind T.J. Hockenson for the team lead.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
