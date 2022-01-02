How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Seahawks play their final home game of the season Sunday, hosting the Lions.
    Author:

    In one of the many oddities of the 2021 NFL season, teams that were basement-dwellers early in the year have become highly competitive down the stretch. There's no better example than the Lions, who were winless through November.

    They've since won two of their last four games, including an upset of a potentially playoff-bound Cardinals team. Dan Campbell's squad goes for another win over an NFC West opponent in the Seahawks.

    How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these teams enter Sunday coming off of close losses. Detroit fell 20-16 to the Falcons. It was another strong game for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. The fourth-round pick has had at least eight catches and 73 yards in each of the last four games.

    Seattle fell 25-24 to the Bears in its last game. Rashaad Penny ran all over the Chicago defense, recording 135 yards on 17 carries while also scoring a touchdown. He'll be a tough player to contain for a Lions defense that allowed just 47 yards rushing last week.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Cowboys

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) carries the ball past Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) completes a pass against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy