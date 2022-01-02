How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks play their final home game of the season Sunday, hosting the Lions.

In one of the many oddities of the 2021 NFL season, teams that were basement-dwellers early in the year have become highly competitive down the stretch. There's no better example than the Lions, who were winless through November.

They've since won two of their last four games, including an upset of a potentially playoff-bound Cardinals team. Dan Campbell's squad goes for another win over an NFC West opponent in the Seahawks.

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Both of these teams enter Sunday coming off of close losses. Detroit fell 20-16 to the Falcons. It was another strong game for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. The fourth-round pick has had at least eight catches and 73 yards in each of the last four games.

Seattle fell 25-24 to the Bears in its last game. Rashaad Penny ran all over the Chicago defense, recording 135 yards on 17 carries while also scoring a touchdown. He'll be a tough player to contain for a Lions defense that allowed just 47 yards rushing last week.

