The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into their home matchup October 28, 2021 with a streaking Green Bay Packers squad (6-1), winners of 6 straight. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Packers

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Arizona and Green Bay Stats

This year, the Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

The Cardinals average 402.1 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 331.4 the Packers allow per contest.

This year, the Cardinals have six turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (11).

The Packers score 24 points per game, 7.7 more than the Cardinals give up (16.3).

The Packers rack up 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals give up per contest (316.7).

The Packers have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (14).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,002 yards while connecting on 73.5% of his passes (164-for-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (286 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Edmonds has taken 68 attempts for a team-high 397 rushing yards (56.7 YPG). He's also caught 27 passes for 172 yards .

DeAndre Hopkins has been targeted 47 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 420 yards (60 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with six sacks and has added three TFL and 19 tackles.

Isaiah Simmons has totaled 46 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles and seven passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status J.J. Watt DE Shoulder Out Tanner Vallejo FB Hand Full Participation In Practice Isaiah Simmons LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Kyler Murray QB Right finger Full Participation In Practice Rashard Lawrence DT Calf Questionable Devon Kennard OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Hamstring Questionable Jordan Hicks FB Toe Full Participation In Practice Max Garcia OL Achilles Questionable Darrell Daniels TE Hamstring Questionable

Packers Impact Players

This year, Aaron Rodgers has put up 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) while completing 151 of 221 passes (68.3%), with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Aaron Jones has taken 89 attempts for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 186 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding one TFL and 25 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell's 67 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Preston Smith LB Oblique Questionable Dean Lowry DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kevin King CB Shoulder Questionable Dennis Kelly OT Back Doubtful Rasul Douglas CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Kenny Clark DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Hunter Bradley LS Hand Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 49ers W 17-10 Home 10/17/2021 Browns W 37-14 Away 10/24/2021 Texans W 31-5 Home 10/28/2021 Packers - Home 11/7/2021 49ers - Away 11/14/2021 Panthers - Home 11/21/2021 Seahawks - Away

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Cincinnati W 25-22 Away 10/17/2021 Chicago W 24-14 Away 10/24/2021 Washington W 24-10 Home 10/28/2021 Arizona - Away 11/7/2021 Kansas City - Away 11/14/2021 Seattle - Home 11/21/2021 Minnesota - Away

