Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts during action against the Houston Texans in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Houston Texans At Arizona Cardinals

    Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts during action against the Houston Texans in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Houston Texans At Arizona Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into their home matchup October 28, 2021 with a streaking Green Bay Packers squad (6-1), winners of 6 straight. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Packers

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona and Green Bay Stats

    • This year, the Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
    • The Cardinals average 402.1 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 331.4 the Packers allow per contest.
    • This year, the Cardinals have six turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (11).
    • The Packers score 24 points per game, 7.7 more than the Cardinals give up (16.3).
    • The Packers rack up 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals give up per contest (316.7).
    • The Packers have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (14).

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,002 yards while connecting on 73.5% of his passes (164-for-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (286 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Chase Edmonds has taken 68 attempts for a team-high 397 rushing yards (56.7 YPG). He's also caught 27 passes for 172 yards .
    • DeAndre Hopkins has been targeted 47 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 420 yards (60 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.
    • This season Markus Golden leads the team with six sacks and has added three TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Isaiah Simmons has totaled 46 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    J.J. Watt

    DE

    Shoulder

    Out

    Tanner Vallejo

    FB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Isaiah Simmons

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kyler Murray

    QB

    Right finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashard Lawrence

    DT

    Calf

    Questionable

    Devon Kennard

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    DeAndre Hopkins

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Jordan Hicks

    FB

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Max Garcia

    OL

    Achilles

    Questionable

    Darrell Daniels

    TE

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Packers Impact Players

    • This year, Aaron Rodgers has put up 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) while completing 151 of 221 passes (68.3%), with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has taken 89 attempts for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 186 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding one TFL and 25 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell's 67 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Preston Smith

    LB

    Oblique

    Questionable

    Dean Lowry

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kevin King

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Dennis Kelly

    OT

    Back

    Doubtful

    Rasul Douglas

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Josiah Deguara

    TE

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kenny Clark

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Hunter Bradley

    LS

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    49ers

    W 17-10

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Browns

    W 37-14

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Texans

    W 31-5

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Away

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 25-22

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Chicago

    W 24-14

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Washington

    W 24-10

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    2 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy