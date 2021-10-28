How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into their home matchup October 28, 2021 with a streaking Green Bay Packers squad (6-1), winners of 6 straight. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Packers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arizona and Green Bay Stats
- This year, the Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
- The Cardinals average 402.1 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 331.4 the Packers allow per contest.
- This year, the Cardinals have six turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (11).
- The Packers score 24 points per game, 7.7 more than the Cardinals give up (16.3).
- The Packers rack up 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals give up per contest (316.7).
- The Packers have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (14).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,002 yards while connecting on 73.5% of his passes (164-for-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (286 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
- Chase Edmonds has taken 68 attempts for a team-high 397 rushing yards (56.7 YPG). He's also caught 27 passes for 172 yards .
- DeAndre Hopkins has been targeted 47 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 420 yards (60 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.
- This season Markus Golden leads the team with six sacks and has added three TFL and 19 tackles.
- Isaiah Simmons has totaled 46 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles and seven passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
J.J. Watt
DE
Shoulder
Out
Tanner Vallejo
FB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Isaiah Simmons
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Kyler Murray
QB
Right finger
Full Participation In Practice
Rashard Lawrence
DT
Calf
Questionable
Devon Kennard
OLB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Jordan Hicks
FB
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Max Garcia
OL
Achilles
Questionable
Darrell Daniels
TE
Hamstring
Questionable
Packers Impact Players
- This year, Aaron Rodgers has put up 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) while completing 151 of 221 passes (68.3%), with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has taken 89 attempts for a team-leading 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 186 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
- Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding one TFL and 25 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 67 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Preston Smith
LB
Oblique
Questionable
Dean Lowry
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Kevin King
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Dennis Kelly
OT
Back
Doubtful
Rasul Douglas
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Josiah Deguara
TE
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Kenny Clark
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Hunter Bradley
LS
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
49ers
W 17-10
Home
10/17/2021
Browns
W 37-14
Away
10/24/2021
Texans
W 31-5
Home
10/28/2021
Packers
-
Home
11/7/2021
49ers
-
Away
11/14/2021
Panthers
-
Home
11/21/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Cincinnati
W 25-22
Away
10/17/2021
Chicago
W 24-14
Away
10/24/2021
Washington
W 24-10
Home
10/28/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/7/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
11/14/2021
Seattle
-
Home
11/21/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.