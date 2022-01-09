How to Watch Packers at Lions

Skip to main content

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Packers wrap up the regular season Sunday afternoon when they head to Detroit to take on the Lions.

The Packers head into the last week of the regular season with the top seed in the NFC wrapped up after they whipped the Vikings last Sunday night. It has been another great regular season for Green Bay but one it hopes will finish with a Super Bowl.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTBY - Anchorage, AK)

Live stream the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sunday, the Packers cap off the regular season with a trip to Detroit to take on the rival Lions. Green Bay has nothing to play for, so don't be surprised if you see Jordan Love at quarterback for at least part of the game.

The Lions have long been eliminated from the playoffs but would still love to get that third win on the season and send the Packers into the playoffs with a loss.

Detroit has shown a lot of fight all year but just hasn't been able to pick up the wins. Last Sunday, the Lions put up 29 points but couldn't stop the Seahawks in the loss.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to snap a two-game losing streak and finish the year on a high note with an upset of the Packers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KTBY - Anchorage, AK)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
