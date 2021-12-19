Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag

The top team in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers (10-3), visit the No. 1 team from the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5), at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Green Bay and Baltimore Stats

The Packers average 25.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Ravens give up per contest (21.8).

The Packers rack up 361.5 yards per game, just 10 more than the 351.5 the Ravens give up per matchup.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Ravens have forced (11).

This year the Ravens rack up just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers allow (20.9).

The Ravens average 64.4 more yards per game (388) than the Packers give up per outing (323.6).

The Ravens have 20 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 22 takeaways.

Packers Impact Players

This year Aaron Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards (247.6 yards per game) while going 276-for-410 (67.3%) and tossing 27 touchdowns with four interceptions.

A.J. Dillon has 143 carries for a team-leading 614 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 261 receiving yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Davante Adams has reeled in 90 passes for a team-high 1,204 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 92.6 receiving yards per game.

This season Preston Smith leads the team with seven sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell's 114 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.

Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 13 this season.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Billy Turner OL Knee Out Malik Taylor WR Abdomen Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Concussion Doubtful Dominique Dafney TE Ankle Out David Bakhtiari OT Knee Out Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Back Questionable Aaron Jones RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Corey Bojorquez P Knee Full Participation In Practice

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,882 passing yards (221.7 per game), 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.

Mark Andrews has been targeted 109 times and has 75 catches, leading his team with 926 yards (71.2 per game) while also scoring six touchdowns.

Tyus Bowser has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 42 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Patrick Queen has collected 70 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 50 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Out Marquise Brown WR Illness Questionable Chris Westry CB Knee Questionable Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Questionable Patrick Ricard FB Back Questionable Ben Powers OG Foot Out Tyre Phillips OG Illness Questionable Patrick Mekari OL Hand Questionable Calais Campbell DE Thigh Doubtful Nick Boyle TE Knee Questionable Sammy Watkins WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tylan Wallace WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Miles Boykin WR Finger Full Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Vikings L 34-31 Away 11/28/2021 Rams W 36-28 Home 12/12/2021 Bears W 45-30 Home 12/19/2021 Ravens - Away 12/25/2021 Browns - Home 1/2/2022 Vikings - Home

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Cleveland W 16-10 Home 12/5/2021 Pittsburgh L 20-19 Away 12/12/2021 Cleveland L 24-22 Away 12/19/2021 Green Bay - Home 12/26/2021 Cincinnati - Away 1/2/2022 Los Angeles - Home

