Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The top team in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers (10-3), visit the No. 1 team from the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5), at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Green Bay and Baltimore Stats
- The Packers average 25.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Ravens give up per contest (21.8).
- The Packers rack up 361.5 yards per game, just 10 more than the 351.5 the Ravens give up per matchup.
- The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Ravens have forced (11).
- This year the Ravens rack up just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers allow (20.9).
- The Ravens average 64.4 more yards per game (388) than the Packers give up per outing (323.6).
- The Ravens have 20 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 22 takeaways.
Packers Impact Players
- This year Aaron Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards (247.6 yards per game) while going 276-for-410 (67.3%) and tossing 27 touchdowns with four interceptions.
- A.J. Dillon has 143 carries for a team-leading 614 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 261 receiving yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has reeled in 90 passes for a team-high 1,204 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 92.6 receiving yards per game.
- This season Preston Smith leads the team with seven sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 114 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
- Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 13 this season.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Billy Turner
OL
Knee
Out
Malik Taylor
WR
Abdomen
Questionable
Equanimeous St. Brown
WR
Concussion
Doubtful
Dominique Dafney
TE
Ankle
Out
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Out
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
Back
Questionable
Aaron Jones
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Corey Bojorquez
P
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,882 passing yards (221.7 per game), 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has been targeted 109 times and has 75 catches, leading his team with 926 yards (71.2 per game) while also scoring six touchdowns.
- Tyus Bowser has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 42 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Patrick Queen has collected 70 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 50 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lamar Jackson
QB
Ankle
Out
Marquise Brown
WR
Illness
Questionable
Chris Westry
CB
Knee
Questionable
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Knee
Questionable
Patrick Ricard
FB
Back
Questionable
Ben Powers
OG
Foot
Out
Tyre Phillips
OG
Illness
Questionable
Patrick Mekari
OL
Hand
Questionable
Calais Campbell
DE
Thigh
Doubtful
Nick Boyle
TE
Knee
Questionable
Sammy Watkins
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Tylan Wallace
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Miles Boykin
WR
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Vikings
L 34-31
Away
11/28/2021
Rams
W 36-28
Home
12/12/2021
Bears
W 45-30
Home
12/19/2021
Ravens
-
Away
12/25/2021
Browns
-
Home
1/2/2022
Vikings
-
Home
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Cleveland
W 16-10
Home
12/5/2021
Pittsburgh
L 20-19
Away
12/12/2021
Cleveland
L 24-22
Away
12/19/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/26/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
1/2/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
