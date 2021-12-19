Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag

    The top team in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers (10-3), visit the No. 1 team from the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5), at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Packers

    Green Bay and Baltimore Stats

    • The Packers average 25.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Ravens give up per contest (21.8).
    • The Packers rack up 361.5 yards per game, just 10 more than the 351.5 the Ravens give up per matchup.
    • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Ravens have forced (11).
    • This year the Ravens rack up just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers allow (20.9).
    • The Ravens average 64.4 more yards per game (388) than the Packers give up per outing (323.6).
    • The Ravens have 20 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 22 takeaways.

    Packers Impact Players

    • This year Aaron Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards (247.6 yards per game) while going 276-for-410 (67.3%) and tossing 27 touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • A.J. Dillon has 143 carries for a team-leading 614 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 261 receiving yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has reeled in 90 passes for a team-high 1,204 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 92.6 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Preston Smith leads the team with seven sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell's 114 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 13 this season.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Billy Turner

    OL

    Knee

    Out

    Malik Taylor

    WR

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Equanimeous St. Brown

    WR

    Concussion

    Doubtful

    Dominique Dafney

    TE

    Ankle

    Out

    David Bakhtiari

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    WR

    Back

    Questionable

    Aaron Jones

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Corey Bojorquez

    P

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,882 passing yards (221.7 per game), 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Mark Andrews has been targeted 109 times and has 75 catches, leading his team with 926 yards (71.2 per game) while also scoring six touchdowns.
    • Tyus Bowser has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Patrick Queen has collected 70 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 50 tackles and 11 passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Lamar Jackson

    QB

    Ankle

    Out

    Marquise Brown

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Chris Westry

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Alejandro Villanueva

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Patrick Ricard

    FB

    Back

    Questionable

    Ben Powers

    OG

    Foot

    Out

    Tyre Phillips

    OG

    Illness

    Questionable

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Hand

    Questionable

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Thigh

    Doubtful

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Sammy Watkins

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tylan Wallace

    WR

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Miles Boykin

    WR

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Vikings

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Rams

    W 36-28

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Bears

    W 45-30

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Cleveland

    W 16-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 20-19

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Cleveland

    L 24-22

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
