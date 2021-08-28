How to Watch Packers at Bills

August 28, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL will face off for a short time in this preseason game featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills.
Author:

Josh Allen has yet to make an appearance in a preseason game for the Buffalo Bills, so this one should be his first. The same goes for superstar veteran Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bills are on the heels of a 41-15 win over the Chicago Bears, and former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got revenge on his old team. He ended up throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown en route to victory. 

None of them went to to leading receiver Isaiah McKenzie though, who caught seven passes for 72 yards. Workhorse running back Reggie Gilliam rushed eight times for 24 yards on his way to two touchdowns.

The Packers are coming off a tough 23-14 loss to the New York Jets. Star rookie Zach Wilson showed out, throwing 9-for-11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He is also enjoying his new star receiver Corey Davis who caught 70 yards. 

Rookie running back Michael Carter also added 52 yards on the ground. In the Packers' defense, they didn't play any of their star talents like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The Packers didn't see Jordan Love in that game either. Now, closing out the preseason against each other, Rodgers and Allen should get some time to warm up their arms and get ready for another run to the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
