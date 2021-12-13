Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) host a NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lambeau Field. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Lambeau Field

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Packers -11.5 43

Green Bay and Chicago Stats

The Packers average 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Bears surrender.

The Packers average 27.1 more yards per game (355.0) than the Bears allow per contest (327.9).

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

The Bears put up 16.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Packers give up (20.2).

The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers allow (321.7).

The Bears have 19 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Packers.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has recorded 2,878 passing yards (239.8 per game) while connecting on 247 of 373 throws (66.2%), with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has taken 133 carries for a team-high 564 rushing yards (47.0 YPG) and three touchdowns. He's also hauled in 37 passes for 298 yards with four touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Davante Adams has racked up 80 receptions for 1,083 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 115 times, and averages 90.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has collected 98 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

This season Adrian Amos leads the team with two interceptions and has added 67 tackles and six passes defended.

Packers Injuries: Jace Sternberger: Out (Concussion), Equanimeous St. Brown: Questionable (Knee), Simon Stepaniak: Out (Knee), Malik Taylor: Questionable (Hamstring), Darnell Savage: Questionable (Groin)

Bears Impact Players

This year Justin Fields has collected 1,361 passing yards (113.4 per game) while going 115-for-198 (58.1%) and throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has added 311 rushing yards on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

David Montgomery has run for a team-high 566 yards on 134 carries (47.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has 51 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 721 receiving yards (60.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 12.0 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Roquan Smith leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 121 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

Bears Injuries: Buster Skrine: Out (Concussion), James Vaughters: Out (Knee), J.P. Holtz: Questionable (Shoulder), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Shoulder)

