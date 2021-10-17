    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) attempts to deflect it in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 59

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) attempts to deflect it in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 59

    The Green Bay Packers (4-1) head into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

    Green Bay and Chicago Stats

    • The Packers rack up four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).
    • The Packers average only 15.2 more yards per game (347.6), than the Bears allow per contest (332.4).
    • The Packers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (7).
    • This season the Bears average 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (24.4).
    • The Bears rack up 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers give up (322.6).
    • This year the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has 1,241 passing yards (248.2 per game) and a 65.6% completion percentage (107-for-163), flinging 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has run for a team-high 309 yards (61.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has 42 catches (61 targets) and paces his team with 579 receiving yards (115.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Preston Smith leads the team with two sacks and has added two TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 47 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dennis Kelly

    OT

    Back

    Out

    Kevin King

    CB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Marcedes Lewis

    TE

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Elgton Jenkins

    OG

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Davante Adams

    WR

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Malik Taylor

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Vernon Scott

    S

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Randall Cobb

    WR

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Josh Myers

    OL

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Aaron Jones

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jack Heflin

    DT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Robert Tonyan

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has thrown for 458 yards while completing 51.4% of his passes, with one touchdown and two interceptions (91.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 20 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.
    • David Montgomery has 69 attempts for a team-high 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Darnell Mooney has 20 catches for a team-high 261 yards (52.2 per game).
    • This season Khalil Mack leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and 14 tackles.
    • This season Roquan Smith has racked up 50 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Jaylon Johnson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 13 tackles and six passes defended five this season.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Allen Robinson II

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Khalil Mack

    LB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Caleb Johnson

    LB

    Knee

    Out

    J.P. Holtz

    TE

    Quad

    Out

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Groin

    Questionable

    Jimmy Graham

    TE

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ryan Nall

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jakeem Grant

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Eddie Jackson

    DB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Artie Burns

    DB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Danny Trevathan

    LB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Joel Iyiegbuniwe

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Rib

    Full Participation In Practice

    Duke Shelley

    DB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Xavier Crawford

    DB

    Back

    Questionable

    Darnell Mooney

    WR

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Christian Jones

    LB

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    49ers

    W 30-28

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Steelers

    W 27-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Bengals

    W 25-22

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Away

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Cleveland

    L 26-6

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Detroit

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 20-9

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_14887951
    NHRA

    How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16931526
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

    6 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937919
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 hour ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931733
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy