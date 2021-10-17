Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) attempts to deflect it in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 59

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) head into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Green Bay and Chicago Stats

The Packers rack up four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).

The Packers average only 15.2 more yards per game (347.6), than the Bears allow per contest (332.4).

The Packers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (7).

This season the Bears average 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (24.4).

The Bears rack up 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers give up (322.6).

This year the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has 1,241 passing yards (248.2 per game) and a 65.6% completion percentage (107-for-163), flinging 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Aaron Jones has run for a team-high 309 yards (61.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Davante Adams has 42 catches (61 targets) and paces his team with 579 receiving yards (115.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

This season Preston Smith leads the team with two sacks and has added two TFL and 13 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 47 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dennis Kelly OT Back Out Kevin King CB Shoulder Out Marcedes Lewis TE Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OG Ankle Questionable Davante Adams WR Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Malik Taylor WR Illness Questionable Vernon Scott S Knee Full Participation In Practice Randall Cobb WR Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Josh Myers OL Finger Full Participation In Practice Aaron Jones RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jack Heflin DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Robert Tonyan TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has thrown for 458 yards while completing 51.4% of his passes, with one touchdown and two interceptions (91.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 20 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.

David Montgomery has 69 attempts for a team-high 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Darnell Mooney has 20 catches for a team-high 261 yards (52.2 per game).

This season Khalil Mack leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and 14 tackles.

This season Roquan Smith has racked up 50 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Jaylon Johnson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 13 tackles and six passes defended five this season.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Allen Robinson II WR Ankle Questionable Khalil Mack LB Foot Questionable Caleb Johnson LB Knee Out J.P. Holtz TE Quad Out Akiem Hicks DT Groin Questionable Jimmy Graham TE Rest Full Participation In Practice Ryan Nall RB Ankle Questionable Jakeem Grant WR Groin Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Knee Questionable Artie Burns DB Foot Questionable Danny Trevathan LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Hamstring Questionable Justin Fields QB Rib Full Participation In Practice Duke Shelley DB Ankle Questionable Xavier Crawford DB Back Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Groin Full Participation In Practice Christian Jones LB Back Full Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 49ers W 30-28 Away 10/3/2021 Steelers W 27-17 Home 10/10/2021 Bengals W 25-22 Away 10/17/2021 Bears - Away 10/24/2021 Washington - Home 10/28/2021 Cardinals - Away 11/7/2021 Chiefs - Away

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Cleveland L 26-6 Away 10/3/2021 Detroit W 24-14 Home 10/10/2021 Las Vegas W 20-9 Away 10/17/2021 Green Bay - Home 10/24/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 10/31/2021 San Francisco - Home 11/8/2021 Pittsburgh - Away

