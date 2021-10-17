How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (4-1) head into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Green Bay and Chicago Stats
- The Packers rack up four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).
- The Packers average only 15.2 more yards per game (347.6), than the Bears allow per contest (332.4).
- The Packers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (7).
- This season the Bears average 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (24.4).
- The Bears rack up 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers give up (322.6).
- This year the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has 1,241 passing yards (248.2 per game) and a 65.6% completion percentage (107-for-163), flinging 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has run for a team-high 309 yards (61.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 17 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has 42 catches (61 targets) and paces his team with 579 receiving yards (115.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- This season Preston Smith leads the team with two sacks and has added two TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 47 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dennis Kelly
OT
Back
Out
Kevin King
CB
Shoulder
Out
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Elgton Jenkins
OG
Ankle
Questionable
Davante Adams
WR
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Malik Taylor
WR
Illness
Questionable
Vernon Scott
S
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Randall Cobb
WR
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Myers
OL
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Aaron Jones
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Heflin
DT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Robert Tonyan
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has thrown for 458 yards while completing 51.4% of his passes, with one touchdown and two interceptions (91.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 20 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.
- David Montgomery has 69 attempts for a team-high 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Darnell Mooney has 20 catches for a team-high 261 yards (52.2 per game).
- This season Khalil Mack leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and 14 tackles.
- This season Roquan Smith has racked up 50 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Jaylon Johnson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 13 tackles and six passes defended five this season.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Allen Robinson II
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Khalil Mack
LB
Foot
Questionable
Caleb Johnson
LB
Knee
Out
J.P. Holtz
TE
Quad
Out
Akiem Hicks
DT
Groin
Questionable
Jimmy Graham
TE
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Ryan Nall
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Jakeem Grant
WR
Groin
Questionable
Eddie Jackson
DB
Knee
Questionable
Artie Burns
DB
Foot
Questionable
Danny Trevathan
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Justin Fields
QB
Rib
Full Participation In Practice
Duke Shelley
DB
Ankle
Questionable
Xavier Crawford
DB
Back
Questionable
Darnell Mooney
WR
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Christian Jones
LB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
49ers
W 30-28
Away
10/3/2021
Steelers
W 27-17
Home
10/10/2021
Bengals
W 25-22
Away
10/17/2021
Bears
-
Away
10/24/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/28/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
11/7/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Cleveland
L 26-6
Away
10/3/2021
Detroit
W 24-14
Home
10/10/2021
Las Vegas
W 20-9
Away
10/17/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
10/24/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
10/31/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
11/8/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
