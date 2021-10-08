Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003210256djp

    

    The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) go on the road to play the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. Packers

    Green Bay and Cincinnati Stats

    • This year, the Packers rack up 5.0 more points per game (23.8) than the Bengals give up (18.8).
    • The Packers average 318.0 yards per game, only 5.0 fewer than the 323.0 the Bengals give up per outing.
    • The Packers have four giveaways this season, while the Bengals have four takeaways.
    • The Bengals put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Packers give up (25.0).
    • The Bengals average only 14.0 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up (311.5).
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (6).

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has 897 yards through the air (224.3 per game) and a 64.5% completion percentage (80-for-124), heaving eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has taken 56 carries for a team-high 206 rushing yards (51.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also hauled in 13 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Davante Adams has hauled in 31 passes for a team best 373 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 93.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Rashan Gary has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 39 tackles and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Chauncey Rivers

    LB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Elgton Jenkins

    OG

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marcedes Lewis

    TE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dennis Kelly

    OT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Isaac Yiadom

    CB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dean Lowry

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kevin King

    CB

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Aaron Jones

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jack Heflin

    DT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    A.J. Dillon

    RB

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Krys Barnes

    LB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jaire Alexander

    CB

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Josh Myers

    OL

    Undisclosed

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has passed for 988 yards (78-of-107), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (247.0 yards per game).
    • Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 353 yards on 83 attempts (88.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 17 receptions for 297 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 74.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season B.J. Hill leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson's 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Trae Waynes

    CB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Mike Thomas

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Xavier Su'a-Filo

    OG

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    D'Ante Smith

    OG

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Larry Ogunjobi

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Stanley Morgan Jr.

    WR

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Joe Mixon

    RB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tee Higgins

    WR

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Akeem Davis-Gaither

    LB

    Trap

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jessie Bates III

    S

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chidobe Awuzie

    CB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/20/2021

    Lions

    W 35-17

    Home

    9/26/2021

    49ers

    W 30-28

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Steelers

    W 27-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Chicago

    L 20-17

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 24-10

    Away

    9/30/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 24-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
