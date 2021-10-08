Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003210256djp

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) go on the road to play the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Green Bay and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the Packers rack up 5.0 more points per game (23.8) than the Bengals give up (18.8).

The Packers average 318.0 yards per game, only 5.0 fewer than the 323.0 the Bengals give up per outing.

The Packers have four giveaways this season, while the Bengals have four takeaways.

The Bengals put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Packers give up (25.0).

The Bengals average only 14.0 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up (311.5).

The Bengals have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (6).

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has 897 yards through the air (224.3 per game) and a 64.5% completion percentage (80-for-124), heaving eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Aaron Jones has taken 56 carries for a team-high 206 rushing yards (51.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also hauled in 13 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Davante Adams has hauled in 31 passes for a team best 373 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 93.3 receiving yards per game.

Rashan Gary has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 39 tackles and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chauncey Rivers LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Elgton Jenkins OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dennis Kelly OT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Isaac Yiadom CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Dean Lowry DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kevin King CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Jones RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jack Heflin DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Dillon RB Back Full Participation In Practice Krys Barnes LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Myers OL Undisclosed Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has passed for 988 yards (78-of-107), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (247.0 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 353 yards on 83 attempts (88.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 17 receptions for 297 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 74.3 receiving yards per game.

This season B.J. Hill leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trae Waynes CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Mike Thomas WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Su'a-Filo OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice D'Ante Smith OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Stanley Morgan Jr. WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Joe Mixon RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Hopkins C Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Tee Higgins WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Trap Full Participation In Practice Jessie Bates III S Neck Full Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/20/2021 Lions W 35-17 Home 9/26/2021 49ers W 30-28 Away 10/3/2021 Steelers W 27-17 Home 10/10/2021 Bengals - Away 10/17/2021 Bears - Away 10/24/2021 Washington - Home 10/28/2021 Cardinals - Away

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Chicago L 20-17 Away 9/26/2021 Pittsburgh W 24-10 Away 9/30/2021 Jacksonville W 24-21 Home 10/10/2021 Green Bay - Home 10/17/2021 Detroit - Away 10/24/2021 Baltimore - Away 10/31/2021 New York - Away

Regional restrictions apply.