Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) go on the road to play the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Green Bay and Cincinnati Stats
- This year, the Packers rack up 5.0 more points per game (23.8) than the Bengals give up (18.8).
- The Packers average 318.0 yards per game, only 5.0 fewer than the 323.0 the Bengals give up per outing.
- The Packers have four giveaways this season, while the Bengals have four takeaways.
- The Bengals put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Packers give up (25.0).
- The Bengals average only 14.0 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up (311.5).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (6).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has 897 yards through the air (224.3 per game) and a 64.5% completion percentage (80-for-124), heaving eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has taken 56 carries for a team-high 206 rushing yards (51.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also hauled in 13 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Davante Adams has hauled in 31 passes for a team best 373 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 93.3 receiving yards per game.
- Rashan Gary has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 39 tackles and one interception over the course of the current campaign.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chauncey Rivers
LB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Elgton Jenkins
OG
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dennis Kelly
OT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Isaac Yiadom
CB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Dean Lowry
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Kevin King
CB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Aaron Jones
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Heflin
DT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
A.J. Dillon
RB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Krys Barnes
LB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Jaire Alexander
CB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Myers
OL
Undisclosed
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has passed for 988 yards (78-of-107), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (247.0 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 353 yards on 83 attempts (88.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 17 receptions for 297 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 74.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season B.J. Hill leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trae Waynes
CB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Mike Thomas
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Xavier Su'a-Filo
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
D'Ante Smith
OG
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Larry Ogunjobi
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Stanley Morgan Jr.
WR
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Joe Mixon
RB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trey Hopkins
C
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tee Higgins
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Akeem Davis-Gaither
LB
Trap
Full Participation In Practice
Jessie Bates III
S
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Chidobe Awuzie
CB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/20/2021
Lions
W 35-17
Home
9/26/2021
49ers
W 30-28
Away
10/3/2021
Steelers
W 27-17
Home
10/10/2021
Bengals
-
Away
10/17/2021
Bears
-
Away
10/24/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/28/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Chicago
L 20-17
Away
9/26/2021
Pittsburgh
W 24-10
Away
9/30/2021
Jacksonville
W 24-21
Home
10/10/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
10/17/2021
Detroit
-
Away
10/24/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
10/31/2021
New York
-
Away
