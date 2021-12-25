Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Green Bay Packers (11-3) host the Cleveland Browns (7-7) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field and will aim to extend a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Browns

    Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Cleveland

    Packers vs Browns Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Packers

    -7.5

    46.5

    Green Bay and Cleveland Stats

    • The Packers put up 25.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the Browns give up per matchup (21.8).
    • The Packers rack up 360.4 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 321.7 the Browns give up per outing.
    • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, eight fewer than the Browns have forced (18).
    • The Browns average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers allow (21.6).
    • The Browns average only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers allow (325.8).
    • The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (22).

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has posted 3,487 passing yards (249.1 per game) with a 67.8% completion percentage (299-for-441) while throwing 30 touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has taken 151 carries for a team-leading 657 rushing yards (46.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 42 passes for 340 yards with six touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Davante Adams has 96 catches (135 targets) and paces his team with 1,248 receiving yards (89.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
    • This season Preston Smith leads the team with 7.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 29 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 124 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended 14 this season.

    Packers Injuries: Simon Stepaniak: Doubtful (Knee), Jace Sternberger: Out (Concussion), Will Redmond: Out (Concussion), Jamaal Williams: Doubtful (Quadricep)

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,603 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions (185.9 yards per game).
    • Nick Chubb has rushed for a team-leading 1,017 yards on 190 attempts (72.6 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
    • Donovan Peoples-Jones has been targeted 43 times and has 27 catches, leading his team with 478 yards (34.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has 15.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 16.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker has totaled 88 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Denzel Ward leads the team with three interceptions and has added 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended.

    Browns Injuries: Wyatt Teller: Out (Ankle), Malcolm Smith: Questionable (Hamstring)

    How To Watch

    Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
