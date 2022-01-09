Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (13-3) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ford Field. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Ford Field
Green Bay and Detroit Stats
- The Packers average just one fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).
- The Packers rack up just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8), than the Lions give up per outing (379.9).
- The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.
- The Lions put up 18 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Packers surrender.
- The Lions rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers give up per contest (323.4).
- The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has posted 3,977 passing yards (248.6 per game) with a 68.6% completion percentage (352-for-513) while tossing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has 171 carries for a team-best 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 52 catches for 391 receiving yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has hauled in 117 receptions for 1,498 yards, best on his team, and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 162 times, and averages 93.6 receiving yards per game.
- This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 44 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 145 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Rasul Douglas leads the team with five interceptions and has added 51 tackles, one TFL, and 13 passes defended.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Josh Myers
OL
Knee
Kingsley Keke
DE
Illness
Out
Aaron Jones
RB
Knee
Questionable
De'Vondre Campbell
LB
Elbow
Questionable
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Questionable
Jaire Alexander
CB
Shoulder
Out
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- This season, Jared Goff has collected 3,007 passing yards (187.9 per game) while completing 311 of 464 passes (67%), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift has picked up a team-high 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 58 catches for 436 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has racked up 82 receptions for 803 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 50.2 receiving yards per game.
- Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 63 tackles.
- Tracy Walker's 92 tackles, three TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.
- AJ Parker has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 47 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended 16 this season.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Josh Reynolds
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Brock Wright
TE
Groin
Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jonah Jackson
OG
Elbow
Questionable
Jared Goff
QB
Knee
Questionable
Michael Brockers
DE
Neck
Questionable
Jason Cabinda
FB
Knee
Out
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Ravens
W 31-30
Away
12/25/2021
Browns
W 24-22
Home
1/2/2022
Vikings
W 37-10
Home
1/9/2022
Lions
-
Away
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Arizona
W 30-12
Home
12/26/2021
Atlanta
L 20-16
Away
1/2/2022
Seattle
L 51-29
Away
1/9/2022
Green Bay
-
Home
