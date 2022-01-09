Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after his football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Packers Vs Browns 01022022 0022

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ford Field. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

Green Bay and Detroit Stats

  • The Packers average just one fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).
  • The Packers rack up just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8), than the Lions give up per outing (379.9).
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.
  • The Lions put up 18 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Packers surrender.
  • The Lions rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers give up per contest (323.4).
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Packers Impact Players

  • Aaron Rodgers has posted 3,977 passing yards (248.6 per game) with a 68.6% completion percentage (352-for-513) while tossing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • Aaron Jones has 171 carries for a team-best 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 52 catches for 391 receiving yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Davante Adams has hauled in 117 receptions for 1,498 yards, best on his team, and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 162 times, and averages 93.6 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 44 tackles.
  • De'Vondre Campbell's 145 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • This season Rasul Douglas leads the team with five interceptions and has added 51 tackles, one TFL, and 13 passes defended.

Packers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Josh Myers

OL

Knee

Kingsley Keke

DE

Illness

Out

Aaron Jones

RB

Knee

Questionable

De'Vondre Campbell

LB

Elbow

Questionable

David Bakhtiari

OT

Knee

Questionable

Jaire Alexander

CB

Shoulder

Out

Marcedes Lewis

TE

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions Impact Players

  • This season, Jared Goff has collected 3,007 passing yards (187.9 per game) while completing 311 of 464 passes (67%), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • D'Andre Swift has picked up a team-high 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 58 catches for 436 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown has racked up 82 receptions for 803 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 50.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Charles Harris has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 63 tackles.
  • Tracy Walker's 92 tackles, three TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.
  • AJ Parker has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 47 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended 16 this season.

Lions Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Josh Reynolds

WR

Thigh

Questionable

Brock Wright

TE

Groin

Questionable

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB

Shoulder

Questionable

Jonah Jackson

OG

Elbow

Questionable

Jared Goff

QB

Knee

Questionable

Michael Brockers

DE

Neck

Questionable

Jason Cabinda

FB

Knee

Out

Packers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Ravens

W 31-30

Away

12/25/2021

Browns

W 24-22

Home

1/2/2022

Vikings

W 37-10

Home

1/9/2022

Lions

-

Away

Lions Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Arizona

W 30-12

Home

12/26/2021

Atlanta

L 20-16

Away

1/2/2022

Seattle

L 51-29

Away

1/9/2022

Green Bay

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
