Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/20/2021

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (0-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lambeau Field in a NFC North clash. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Lions
- Game Day: Monday, September 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Packers
-11.5
48.5
Green Bay and Detroit Stats
- Last year, the Packers scored just 0.6 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Lions gave up (32.4).
- The Packers racked up 30.8 fewer yards per game (389.0) than the Lions allowed per outing (419.8) last season.
- The Packers turned the ball over 11 times last year, one fewer than the Lions forced turnovers (12).
- Last season the Lions averaged just 0.5 more points per game (23.6) than the Packers gave up (23.1).
- The Lions averaged only 16.2 more yards per game (350.2) than the Packers allowed per contest (334.0) last year.
- The Lions turned the ball over 21 times last season, three more turnovers than the Packers forced (18).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers racked up 4,299 passing yards (268.7 per game) with a 70.7% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 48 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Aaron Jones took 201 attempts for 1,104 rushing yards a season ago (69.0 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two TDs.
- Last year Davante Adams was targeted 149 times and had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.
- Rashan Gary had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 5.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 35 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell racked up 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks over his last campaign.
- Darnell Savage Jr. picked off four passes and tacked on 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended last season.
Lions Impact Players
- Last season Jared Goff put up 3,952 passing yards (247.0 per game) while going 370-for-552 (67%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift took 114 carries for 521 rushing yards a season ago (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs through the air.
- T.J. Hockenson hauled in 67 passes for 723 yards last year while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 45.2 yards per game.
- Last season Romeo Okwara racked up 10.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Jamie Collins Sr. collected 101 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of his 2020 campaign.
- Dean Marlowe picked off two passes while adding 16 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended a season ago.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
20
2021
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)