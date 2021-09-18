Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/20/2021

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets off a pass during early first quarter action. The New Orleans Saints hosted the the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 12, 2021 after the Saint's home game had to be move from New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast. The Saints went into the half with a 17 to 3 lead over the Packers. Jki 091221 Saintsvspackers 27

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lambeau Field in a NFC North clash. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Lions

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Detroit

Green Bay and Detroit Stats

  • Last year, the Packers scored just 0.6 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Lions gave up (32.4).
  • The Packers racked up 30.8 fewer yards per game (389.0) than the Lions allowed per outing (419.8) last season.
  • The Packers turned the ball over 11 times last year, one fewer than the Lions forced turnovers (12).
  • Last season the Lions averaged just 0.5 more points per game (23.6) than the Packers gave up (23.1).
  • The Lions averaged only 16.2 more yards per game (350.2) than the Packers allowed per contest (334.0) last year.
  • The Lions turned the ball over 21 times last season, three more turnovers than the Packers forced (18).

Packers Impact Players

  • Aaron Rodgers racked up 4,299 passing yards (268.7 per game) with a 70.7% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 48 touchdowns with five interceptions.
  • Aaron Jones took 201 attempts for 1,104 rushing yards a season ago (69.0 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two TDs.
  • Last year Davante Adams was targeted 149 times and had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.
  • Rashan Gary had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 5.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 35 tackles.
  • De'Vondre Campbell racked up 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks over his last campaign.
  • Darnell Savage Jr. picked off four passes and tacked on 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended last season.

Lions Impact Players

  • Last season Jared Goff put up 3,952 passing yards (247.0 per game) while going 370-for-552 (67%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
  • D'Andre Swift took 114 carries for 521 rushing yards a season ago (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs through the air.
  • T.J. Hockenson hauled in 67 passes for 723 yards last year while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 45.2 yards per game.
  • Last season Romeo Okwara racked up 10.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
  • Jamie Collins Sr. collected 101 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of his 2020 campaign.
  • Dean Marlowe picked off two passes while adding 16 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended a season ago.

How To Watch

September
20
2021

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
