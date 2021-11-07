Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Chiefs 187

The Green Bay Packers (7-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Green Bay Stats

The Chiefs score 5.1 more points per game (26) than the Packers give up (20.9).

The Chiefs average 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.8).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

The Packers average 3.5 fewer points per game (24) than the Chiefs allow (27.5).

The Packers average 337.5 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 391.5 the Chiefs allow.

The Packers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (8).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 2,357 yards (216-for-325), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (294.6 yards per game). He's also carried the football 35 times for a team-high 229 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

Darrel Williams has racked up a team-high 230 rushing yards (28.8 YPG) plus four touchdowns. He has tacked on 19 catches for 163 yards .

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 64 catches for 735 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 91.9 receiving yards per game.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.

This season Nick Bolton has racked up 66 tackles and nine TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended eight this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Khalen Saunders DT Knee Questionable Mike Remmers OT Knee Out Chris Jones DT Back Full Participation In Practice Melvin Ingram LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Joe Thuney OL Hand Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Derrick Nnadi DT Hip Full Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Neck Full Participation In Practice Anthony Hitchens LB Tricep Full Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Michael Burton FB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones has taken 104 carries for a team-leading 463 rushing yards (57.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 33 passes for a team-high 237 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

This season Davante Adams has 52 catches and leads the team with 744 yards (93 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added one TFL and 26 tackles.

Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcedes Lewis TE Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Dean Lowry DE Hamstring Questionable Dennis Kelly OT Back Questionable Kingsley Keke DE Concussion Out Jack Heflin DT Illness Full Participation In Practice Kevin King CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Finger Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Washington W 31-13 Away 10/24/2021 Titans L 27-3 Away 11/1/2021 Giants W 20-17 Home 11/7/2021 Packers - Home 11/14/2021 Raiders - Away 11/21/2021 Cowboys - Home 12/5/2021 Broncos - Home

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Chicago W 24-14 Away 10/24/2021 Washington W 24-10 Home 10/28/2021 Arizona W 24-21 Away 11/7/2021 Kansas City - Away 11/14/2021 Seattle - Home 11/21/2021 Minnesota - Away 11/28/2021 Los Angeles - Home

