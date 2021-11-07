Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Chiefs 187

    The Green Bay Packers (7-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City and Green Bay Stats

    • The Chiefs score 5.1 more points per game (26) than the Packers give up (20.9).
    • The Chiefs average 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.8).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
    • The Packers average 3.5 fewer points per game (24) than the Chiefs allow (27.5).
    • The Packers average 337.5 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 391.5 the Chiefs allow.
    • The Packers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (8).

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 2,357 yards (216-for-325), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (294.6 yards per game). He's also carried the football 35 times for a team-high 229 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
    • Darrel Williams has racked up a team-high 230 rushing yards (28.8 YPG) plus four touchdowns. He has tacked on 19 catches for 163 yards .
    • Tyreek Hill has hauled in 64 catches for 735 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 91.9 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.
    • This season Nick Bolton has racked up 66 tackles and nine TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended eight this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Khalen Saunders

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Mike Remmers

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Chris Jones

    DT

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Melvin Ingram

    LB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Joe Thuney

    OL

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    L'Jarius Sneed

    CB

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derrick Nnadi

    DT

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Travis Kelce

    TE

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Anthony Hitchens

    LB

    Tricep

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyreek Hill

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Michael Burton

    FB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Jones has taken 104 carries for a team-leading 463 rushing yards (57.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 33 passes for a team-high 237 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • This season Davante Adams has 52 catches and leads the team with 744 yards (93 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added one TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Marcedes Lewis

    TE

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dean Lowry

    DE

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Dennis Kelly

    OT

    Back

    Questionable

    Kingsley Keke

    DE

    Concussion

    Out

    Jack Heflin

    DT

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kevin King

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Josiah Deguara

    TE

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Washington

    W 31-13

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Titans

    L 27-3

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Giants

    W 20-17

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Chicago

    W 24-14

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Washington

    W 24-10

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Arizona

    W 24-21

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

