Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (7-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City and Green Bay Stats
- The Chiefs score 5.1 more points per game (26) than the Packers give up (20.9).
- The Chiefs average 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.8).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
- The Packers average 3.5 fewer points per game (24) than the Chiefs allow (27.5).
- The Packers average 337.5 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 391.5 the Chiefs allow.
- The Packers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (8).
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 2,357 yards (216-for-325), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (294.6 yards per game). He's also carried the football 35 times for a team-high 229 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
- Darrel Williams has racked up a team-high 230 rushing yards (28.8 YPG) plus four touchdowns. He has tacked on 19 catches for 163 yards .
- Tyreek Hill has hauled in 64 catches for 735 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 91.9 receiving yards per game.
- This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.
- This season Nick Bolton has racked up 66 tackles and nine TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended eight this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Khalen Saunders
DT
Knee
Questionable
Mike Remmers
OT
Knee
Out
Chris Jones
DT
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Melvin Ingram
LB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Joe Thuney
OL
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Derrick Nnadi
DT
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Travis Kelce
TE
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Hitchens
LB
Tricep
Full Participation In Practice
Tyreek Hill
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Michael Burton
FB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Jones has taken 104 carries for a team-leading 463 rushing yards (57.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 33 passes for a team-high 237 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
- This season Davante Adams has 52 catches and leads the team with 744 yards (93 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added one TFL and 26 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Dean Lowry
DE
Hamstring
Questionable
Dennis Kelly
OT
Back
Questionable
Kingsley Keke
DE
Concussion
Out
Jack Heflin
DT
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Kevin King
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Josiah Deguara
TE
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Washington
W 31-13
Away
10/24/2021
Titans
L 27-3
Away
11/1/2021
Giants
W 20-17
Home
11/7/2021
Packers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Raiders
-
Away
11/21/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
12/5/2021
Broncos
-
Home
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Chicago
W 24-14
Away
10/24/2021
Washington
W 24-10
Home
10/28/2021
Arizona
W 24-21
Away
11/7/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
11/14/2021
Seattle
-
Home
11/21/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
11/28/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
