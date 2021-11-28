Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs past San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lambeau Field

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Favorite Spread Total Rams -2 47

Los Angeles and Green Bay Stats

This year, the Rams put up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers give up (19.5).

The Rams collect 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per contest.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

This season the Packers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams surrender (22.7).

The Packers average only 4.1 more yards per game (351.0) than the Rams allow per matchup (346.9).

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (14).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has put up 3,014 passing yards (301.4 YPG) with a 67.7% completion percentage (245-for-362) while registering 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has run for a team-high 593 yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards on 23 catches and two touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has 85 catches (on 116 targets) and leads the team with 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) while hauling in 10 touchdowns.

Leonard Floyd has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

Jordan Fuller's 75 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended 10 this season.

Rams Injuries: Tyler Higbee: Questionable (Elbow), Terrell Lewis: Doubtful (Knee), Brian Allen: Questionable (Knee)

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has 2,571 passing yards (233.7 per game) and a 66.8% completion percentage, throwing 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has racked up a team-high 541 rushing yards (49.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 298 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.

Davante Adams has grabbed 72 passes for a team-high 979 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 89.0 yards per game.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 94 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Packers Injuries: Corey Linsley: Questionable (Back), Kevin King: Questionable (Achilles), Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Questionable (Achilles), Tyler Ervin: Questionable (Wrist), Equanimeous St. Brown: Questionable (Knee), Josh Jackson: Questionable (Concussion)

