How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a NFC North battle. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Green Bay and Minnesota Stats
- The Packers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings allow (23.4).
- The Packers collect 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings allow per matchup (369.1).
- This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).
- This season the Vikings rack up 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers allow (18).
- The Vikings average 74.8 more yards per game (384.7) than the Packers allow per contest (309.9).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (16).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has recorded 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) while connecting on 196 of 295 throws (66.4%), with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has run for a team-high 541 yards (54.1 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 37 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has 65 catches (98 targets) and paces his team with 864 receiving yards (86.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Rashan Gary has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 31 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 87 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Adrian Amos has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 60 tackles and six passes defended 10 this season.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Malik Taylor
WR
Abdomen
Out
Allen Lazard
WR
Shoulder
Doubtful
Kingsley Keke
DE
Concussion
Questionable
Aaron Jones
RB
Knee
Out
Rashan Gary
LB
Elbow
Questionable
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Out
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Darnell Savage Jr.
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Eric Stokes
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Equanimeous St. Brown
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Kevin King
CB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Dominique Dafney
TE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Davante Adams
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has 2,434 passing yards (270.4 per game) with a 68.1% completion percentage (231-for-339), throwing for 18 touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook has run for a team-high 648 yards on 139 carries (72 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- This year Justin Jefferson has 55 receptions and leads the team with 775 yards (86.1 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Everson Griffen has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 15 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 92 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Wyatt Davis
OG
Ankle
Out
Bashaud Breeland
CB
Groin
Questionable
Ryan Connelly
LB
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Thielen
WR
Heel
Full Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Cardinals
W 24-21
Away
11/7/2021
Chiefs
L 13-7
Away
11/14/2021
Seahawks
W 17-0
Home
11/21/2021
Vikings
-
Away
11/28/2021
Rams
-
Home
12/12/2021
Bears
-
Home
12/19/2021
Ravens
-
Away
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Dallas
L 20-16
Home
11/7/2021
Baltimore
L 34-31
Away
11/14/2021
Los Angeles
W 27-20
Away
11/21/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
11/28/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/5/2021
Detroit
-
Away
12/9/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.