The Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a NFC North battle. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Green Bay and Minnesota Stats

The Packers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings allow (23.4).

The Packers collect 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings allow per matchup (369.1).

This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).

This season the Vikings rack up 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers allow (18).

The Vikings average 74.8 more yards per game (384.7) than the Packers allow per contest (309.9).

The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (16).

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has recorded 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) while connecting on 196 of 295 throws (66.4%), with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has run for a team-high 541 yards (54.1 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 37 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

Davante Adams has 65 catches (98 targets) and paces his team with 864 receiving yards (86.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rashan Gary has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 31 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 87 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

Adrian Amos has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 60 tackles and six passes defended 10 this season.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Taylor WR Abdomen Out Allen Lazard WR Shoulder Doubtful Kingsley Keke DE Concussion Questionable Aaron Jones RB Knee Out Rashan Gary LB Elbow Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Knee Out Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Eric Stokes CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Equanimeous St. Brown WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kevin King CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dominique Dafney TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has 2,434 passing yards (270.4 per game) with a 68.1% completion percentage (231-for-339), throwing for 18 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has run for a team-high 648 yards on 139 carries (72 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

This year Justin Jefferson has 55 receptions and leads the team with 775 yards (86.1 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Everson Griffen has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 15 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 92 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Wyatt Davis OG Ankle Out Bashaud Breeland CB Groin Questionable Ryan Connelly LB Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Adam Thielen WR Heel Full Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/28/2021 Cardinals W 24-21 Away 11/7/2021 Chiefs L 13-7 Away 11/14/2021 Seahawks W 17-0 Home 11/21/2021 Vikings - Away 11/28/2021 Rams - Home 12/12/2021 Bears - Home 12/19/2021 Ravens - Away

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Dallas L 20-16 Home 11/7/2021 Baltimore L 34-31 Away 11/14/2021 Los Angeles W 27-20 Away 11/21/2021 Green Bay - Home 11/28/2021 San Francisco - Away 12/5/2021 Detroit - Away 12/9/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

