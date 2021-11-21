Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) leaves the field injured in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their football game Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsseattle 1114211318djp

    The Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a NFC North battle. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

    Green Bay and Minnesota Stats

    • The Packers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings allow (23.4).
    • The Packers collect 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings allow per matchup (369.1).
    • This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).
    • This season the Vikings rack up 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers allow (18).
    • The Vikings average 74.8 more yards per game (384.7) than the Packers allow per contest (309.9).
    • The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (16).

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has recorded 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) while connecting on 196 of 295 throws (66.4%), with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has run for a team-high 541 yards (54.1 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 37 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has 65 catches (98 targets) and paces his team with 864 receiving yards (86.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • Rashan Gary has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 31 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 87 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Adrian Amos has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 60 tackles and six passes defended 10 this season.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Malik Taylor

    WR

    Abdomen

    Out

    Allen Lazard

    WR

    Shoulder

    Doubtful

    Kingsley Keke

    DE

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Aaron Jones

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Rashan Gary

    LB

    Elbow

    Questionable

    David Bakhtiari

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    WR

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darnell Savage Jr.

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marcedes Lewis

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Eric Stokes

    CB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Equanimeous St. Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kevin King

    CB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dominique Dafney

    TE

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Davante Adams

    WR

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has 2,434 passing yards (270.4 per game) with a 68.1% completion percentage (231-for-339), throwing for 18 touchdowns with two interceptions.
    • Dalvin Cook has run for a team-high 648 yards on 139 carries (72 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This year Justin Jefferson has 55 receptions and leads the team with 775 yards (86.1 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Everson Griffen has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 15 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 92 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Wyatt Davis

    OG

    Ankle

    Out

    Bashaud Breeland

    CB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Ryan Connelly

    LB

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adam Thielen

    WR

    Heel

    Full Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Cardinals

    W 24-21

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Chiefs

    L 13-7

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Seahawks

    W 17-0

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Dallas

    L 20-16

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Baltimore

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Los Angeles

    W 27-20

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
