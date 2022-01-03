Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (12-3) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lambeau Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Packers
-13
42.5
Green Bay and Minnesota Stats
- The Packers put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Vikings surrender.
- The Packers collect 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings allow per matchup (379.0).
- The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.
- The Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers allow (21.6).
- The Vikings rack up 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers allow.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has 3,689 yards through the air (245.9 per game) and a 68% completion percentage (323-for-475), heaving 33 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has taken 163 attempts for a team-leading 723 rushing yards (48.2 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 47 passes for 361 yards with six touchdowns through the air.
- Davante Adams has hauled in 106 receptions for 1,362 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 148 times, and averages 90.8 receiving yards per game.
- This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has racked up 137 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Rasul Douglas leads the team with five interceptions and has added 49 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.
Packers Injuries: Simon Stepaniak: Questionable (Knee), David Bakhtiari: Out (Knee), Kingsley Keke: Out (Concussion)
Vikings Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook has picked up a team-best 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has hauled in 97 catches for 1,451 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He averages 96.7 receiving yards per game.
- D.J. Wonnum has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks has collected 134 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Xavier Woods has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 92 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.
Vikings Injuries: Eric Kendricks: Out (Calf), Chris Jones: Out (Groin), Dan Bailey: Questionable (Back), Cameron Dantzler: Out (Hamstring), Jalyn Holmes: Out (Groin), Dalvin Cook: Out (Not Injury Related), Ifeadi Odenigbo: Out (Chest)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)