Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) acknowledges the fans after he broke Brett Favre's team record for touchdown passes Sunday. Syndication Packersnews

    The Green Bay Packers (12-3) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lambeau Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

    Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Minnesota

    Packers vs Vikings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Packers

    -13

    42.5

    Green Bay and Minnesota Stats

    • The Packers put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Vikings surrender.
    • The Packers collect 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings allow per matchup (379.0).
    • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.
    • The Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers allow (21.6).
    • The Vikings rack up 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers allow.
    • The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has 3,689 yards through the air (245.9 per game) and a 68% completion percentage (323-for-475), heaving 33 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has taken 163 attempts for a team-leading 723 rushing yards (48.2 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 47 passes for 361 yards with six touchdowns through the air.
    • Davante Adams has hauled in 106 receptions for 1,362 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 148 times, and averages 90.8 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has racked up 137 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Rasul Douglas leads the team with five interceptions and has added 49 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.

    Packers Injuries: Simon Stepaniak: Questionable (Knee), David Bakhtiari: Out (Knee), Kingsley Keke: Out (Concussion)

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Dalvin Cook has picked up a team-best 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Justin Jefferson has hauled in 97 catches for 1,451 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He averages 96.7 receiving yards per game.
    • D.J. Wonnum has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks has collected 134 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Xavier Woods has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 92 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

    Vikings Injuries: Eric Kendricks: Out (Calf), Chris Jones: Out (Groin), Dan Bailey: Questionable (Back), Cameron Dantzler: Out (Hamstring), Jalyn Holmes: Out (Groin), Dalvin Cook: Out (Not Injury Related), Ifeadi Odenigbo: Out (Chest)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

